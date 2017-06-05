5 superstar signings Liverpool need to win the Premier League

Superstars turn good teams into title challenging sides, these are the players Liverpool need to sign to win the Premier League.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 15:42 IST

Jan Oblak has claimed 94% of the crosses he’s come for

For only the second time in seven years, Liverpool will be playing Champions League football next season. Jürgen Klopp, at the expense of Arsène Wenger, has taken his Merseyside project to the summit of world football. But as one of England’s most prestigious clubs, the Reds should be aiming for much more than Champions League qualification. Liverpool should really be looking at winning the Premier League for the first time since its inception.

To do so, Jürgen Klopp must treat the summer transfer window with the utmost respect. He needs to make Liverpool a global force again by signing a superstar. Superstars don’t just have to be Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, there are players below those immortals. A top signing could inspire the team to new heights, like a Premier League title.

Here are 5 superstar signings Liverpool need to win the Premier League next season.

#5 Jan Oblak

A leader, organiser and aerial dominator, Jan Oblak is one of Atletico Madrid’s main sources of defensive solidity. The Slovenian keeper has been an unsung hero at the Vicente Calderon, allowing them to hang in games where they’ve had inferior possession or have conceded a lot of shots. The 6-foot plus keeper excels at; shot-stopping, 1 on 1 scenarios and claiming crosses.

Neither Loris Karius nor Simon Mignolet have covered themselves in any glory this past season, so Liverpool’s need for an assured presence at the back is of critical status. Oblak would turn Liverpool’s defence from a comedy act to a feared proposition.

The 24-year old is young and still has a decade in the game ahead of him, he’s exactly the kind of keeper that can provide the foundation for a Premier League title win.