5 superstars who are having contract issues with their clubs

Football at its highest level comes with its own set of complexities. Away from the pitch, the beautiful game can get a little complicated. There are contracts, image rights, sponsorship deals and player agents looking to squeeze every single penny they can out of the clubs.

Players who excel at the highest level also end up having a lot of options on their plate. Clubs are always waiting to pounce with lucrative contract offers in the hopes that a boost in wages might help tempt a player to jump ship.

There are plenty of factors at play when it comes to signing a player and then keeping him at the club by extending his contract. The player could be looking for a fresh challenge. Or if he is not winning trophies at his current club, he might want to change that.

Or a player might feel like his salary slip does not reflect his actual contributions on the pitch. Whatever the reason may be, unless an agreement is reached, the club runs the risk of losing the player as a free-agent.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who are having contract issues with their clubs.

#5 Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne has been a loyal servant to Napoli since joining the club in 2010. He has given the best years of his career to the Partenopei. He was their standout performer in the 2020-21 season as well, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his heroics though, Napoli finished a point short of the last Champions League spot in Serie A last term. The lack of Champions League football is widely thought to be a source of frustration for Insigne. He has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan as his current contract is set to expire in 2022.

Talks over a new contract have reportedly stalled and it is not clear if the winger wants to sign a new deal before the end of the season. Insigne opened up on his contract situation with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Get Football News Italy) in late September. He said:

“I only have one year on my contract, but I don’t want to be distracted. I want to give 100 percent, then for other matters there are the prosecutors and the president. They met and chatted. Personally I want to be focused only on this season.”

In March earlier this year, Insigne's agent Vincenzo Pisacane spoke to Radio Punto Nuovo and said there were several clubs interested in the player. He also hinted that Champions League football would be important in the context of a new contract. He said:

“Of course, there are top clubs interested in him. We are flattered by the interest of these clubs, but we are focused on finishing the season. There will be time to discuss the contract extension.

“The only thing he is thinking about is Napoli and the qualification for the Champions League. He feels the responsibility of being captain.”

#4 Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

AC Milan v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Young midfielder Franck Kessie's contributions have been crucial to AC Milan finishing nd in the Serie A last season. The 24-year-old scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 50 appearances for the Rossoneri across all competitions last term.

However, Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that with his current deal set to expire in 2022, Kessie has rejected a new contract offer from AC Milan. The Ivorian has already been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Milan Live claim that AC Milan offered Kessie a contract worth €5.5 million a year. However, Kessie's camp is holding out for around €7 million a season. As a result of the midfielder choosing not to commit his future to the club, there have been suggestions that the AC Milan ultras could make their feelings known to him at the San Siro.

As per Calciomercato.com, the commission that has been requested by Kessie's agent George Atangana's has also become a stumbling block in contract talks. After AC Milan's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the first week of October, Atangana was quoted by Milan News as saying:

“Where is the negotiation at? You have to ask the Milan management.”

