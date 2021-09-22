5 superstars who get more assists than you think

Despite how complicated and complex tactics and strategies may get, a game of football is ultimately won by the team that scores the most number of goals. There's no antithesis to the argument that scoring goals is the most important thing in a game of football.

Naturally, the spotlight often lands on those players who score plenty of goals for their sides. But players who orchestrate play and create chances for their teammates are just as important to any side. An assist is credited to the player who plays the final pass before the strike that puts the ball in the net.

Many of today's footballing superstars are prolific goalscorers. But when the responsibility of a player is to operate in the final third, there is every chance that a player will start racking up assists as well. So it's not just playmakers who dominate the assists chart. Prolific goalscorers do too.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who get more assists than you think.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool does not attack in a very conventional manner. While their centre-forward Roberto Firmino acts more or less as a false 9, the burden of goalscoring usually falls on Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

Salah has proven to be an incredible goalscorer. He has scored 130 goals in 209 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool since joining in 2017. However, the playmaking aspect of his game is still underrated.

Salah has also racked up 49 assists in his time with the Merseysiders. The 2020-21 season was not his best in terms of assists but he still managed to register six. That's in addition to the 31 goals he scored in 51 appearances across all competitions.

He has started the 2021-22 season on a bright note as well, scoring five goals and picking up two assists in six appearances across all competitions so far.

#4 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Jamie Vardy has truly written his name into Premier League folklore by now. The Englishman's blistering pace and confidence in front of goal are often lauded in the press. But the 34-year-old does not get the credit he deserves for the sheer number of assists he racks up.

In the 2020-21 season, Jamie Vardy registered nine assists. All of those nine assists came from 34 appearances in the Premier League. Vardy also scored 15 goals in the league. So in total, he had 24 goal contributions in 34 Premier League games. But fans are of the opinion that Vardy had a rather underwhelming season last time out.

While that may be true by his own standards, Vardy has always had a bit of a playmaker's instinct in him. In 359 appearances across all competitions for Leicester City, Vardy has scored 150 goals and provided 62 assists.

