5 superstars with fewer league goals than Manchester United's Fred this season

Fred and Manchester United have had a very inconsistent 2021-22 campaign. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, The Red Devils struggled to build on after a decent start to their ongoing campaign.

One of the most criticised players under Solskjaer was Fred. The Brazilian midfielder has been a regular starter for Manchester United, but has struggled with consistency in midfield.

Manchester United's Fred has surprised many this season

Manchester United are yet to lose a game since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. Fred scored a wonderful right-footed winner against Crystal Palace for United in the Premier League on Sunday

Surprisingly, the Brazilian has scored two league goals already this season. What's even more shocking is that some of the world's best players have struggled to score more than a league goal this season.

On that note, here's a look at the five top players who have registered fewer league goals than Manchester United's Fred thus far:

#5 Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Chelsea vs Southampton - Premier League

Timo Werner was on a tear with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. The German scored 78 goals in 127 league appearances, becoming one of the top goalscorers in Germany.

He signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2020 to play under former player and manager Frank Lampard. Unfortunately, under the Englishman, Werner struggled to find his rhythm, and the same hasn't improved under Thomas Tuchel.

The German forward has squandered some great chances, which he would have buried if he were at Leipzig.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🥴 Timo Werner has only scored 6 of his 26 clear-cut goalscoring chances in the Premier League for Chelsea 🥴 Timo Werner has only scored 6 of his 26 clear-cut goalscoring chances in the Premier League for Chelsea https://t.co/wkAZId6kom

The Chelsea man has found the net only once in the 2021-22 season, and has struggled to capitalise on the chances coming to him. Manchester United's Fred is not a reputed goalscorer, but has more goals than Werner, which speaks volumes of the German's poor form.

#4 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool - Premier League

Thiago Alcantara is one of the finest midfielders, when on song. Given his ability, the Spaniard was touted to be very impactful in the Premier League when he signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2020.

With his terrific vision and incisive passing, Alcantara can dictate terms from midfield. It has taken him time to settle in England, and he hasn't looked his best in a Liverpool shirt.

︎marvow🇺🇬 @mar_vow23 Premier league Fred Rodrigues is far better than Premier league Thiago Alcantara 👐🏽 Premier league Fred Rodrigues is far better than Premier league Thiago Alcantara 👐🏽

A calf injury this season has hindered his playing time, but the Spanish midfielder has still struggled to impress. Thiago Alcantara has only managed a single goal this season, and scoring once last season in 20 starts in the Premier League.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav