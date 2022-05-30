5 superstars who could be on the move this summer

With Real Madrid securing their 14th Champions League title on Saturday (May 28), the 2021-22 football season has come to a close. Now, the focus shifts to the transfer market and all the blockbuster deals that may take place in the summer window.

Free agents such as Gareth Bale, Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba are already packing their bags to look for a new challenge. Today’s list, however, is not about the players that are out of contract this summer. It will focus on players who still have a contract with their current clubs but could look for an early exit.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out five big names who could change jerseys in the summer transfer window.

#5 Gabriel Jesus — Manchester City

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League

Gabriel Jesus has not been able to establish himself as an undisputed first-teamer under Pep Guardiola, and Erling Haaland’s arrival won’t help his case. So, after over five years at the Etihad Stadium, Jesus could switch to a club where he is guaranteed regular football.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Gabriel Jesus wants to leave and he's not extending the contract with City. Work in progress.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) expressed their desire to bring the wantaway star to the Emirates. As per the Italian’s report, Arsenal are prioritizing Jesus’s transfer to solve their striker problem in the summer. According to Sports Illustrated, Manchester City want €50million for the 25-year-old Brazilian, which shouldn't be a problem for the Gunners.

#4 Serge Gnabry — Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is one of the most exciting players in the world. He beats defenders for pace, possesses excellent close control, and regularly pops up with goals and assists. The German also loves to press and can go at it until the final whistle.

Since his transfer from Werder Bremen in 2017, Gnabry has featured in 171 games for Bayern, recording 64 goals and 40 assists. He has won four Bundesliga titles, one Champions League, and two German Cups, alongside other trophies.

afcstuff @afcstuff Serge Gnabry on if he still watches Arsenal (March 2022): “If possible, I’m watching the games because I still carry the gun in my heart. Of course, I’m happy when Arsenal is playing well & win, especially now, while Arsenal is coming back stronger.” [Amazon] #afc Serge Gnabry on if he still watches Arsenal (March 2022): “If possible, I’m watching the games because I still carry the gun in my heart. Of course, I’m happy when Arsenal is playing well & win, especially now, while Arsenal is coming back stronger.” [Amazon] #afc https://t.co/sb3uI5cFn9

With his contract running out in June 2023, Bayern Munich have reportedly (via afcstuff) offered him a contract extension. If he doesn't accept the offer, the Bavarians could sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free next term. AS per BILD (via Daily Cannon), the German outfit want €40million for the Germany international.

Christian Falk (via Daily Cannon) has claimed that Arsenal are interested in bringing Gnabry back, who spent four years at the club between 2011 and 2015. However, his wage demands (€20m a year) could prove to be discouraging for Mikel Arteta's side.

#3 Frenkie de Jong — Barcelona

FC Barcelona v A-League All Stars

Barcelona spent €86million to bring Ajax star, Frenkie de Jong, to Camp Nou in the summer of 2019. The Dutch midfielder is filled to the brim with technical quality but has not managed to prove himself to be a consistent performer. Considering he is only 25 years old, Barca could very well plan their future around him, but their tricky financial situation could make it difficult.

As per ESPN, the Spanish giants could cut ties with De Jong to “fund their summer transfer business.” 20-time English champions Manchester United are strongly interested in the Dutchman.

Unfortunately for United, De Jong supposedly wishes to play in the Champions League, something they cannot offer him in the 2022-23 season. So, new manager Erik ten Hag, who worked with De Jong during their time together at Ajax, could have to step in to persuade him.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Frenkie de Jong gave away five pairs of boots and three shirts among fans earlier today. He told them that he wanted to say goodbye to all those who are there every day [ @gerardromero Frenkie de Jong gave away five pairs of boots and three shirts among fans earlier today. He told them that he wanted to say goodbye to all those who are there every day [@gerardromero] https://t.co/AvjLPiLnuS

Barcelona supposedly want around €88.2million for their midfielder. Alongside Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also asked Barca to keep them updated about the situation.

#2 Sadio Mane — Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have a plethora of attacking talents at their disposal at the moment, but none of them are as committed or as versatile as Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward has played and excelled in every attacking position since joining from Southampton in 2016.

He has impressed with his stamina, defensive work rate, and goal involvements, registering 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 games across all competitions. Mane’s contributions have won Liverpool one Premier League title, one Champions League, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors.

Sadio Mane’s current deal runs out in June 2023, but as per Fabrizio Romano, the player has decided to opt for a premature exit. According to the transfer expert, Mane is “ready for a new experience” and his wishes are set to be conveyed to the club. Bundesliga juggernauts Bayern Munich are reportedly “strong contenders” for his services, but have not yet closed out the deal.

#1 Robert Lewandowski — Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Since switching from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, Robert Lewandowski has been Bayern Munich’s undisputed talisman. The Pole has proven himself to be a model athlete and teammate, rarely getting injured and never letting his ego get the better of him.

Most importantly, he has emerged as a dependable, all-weather goalscorer, bagging a whopping 344 goals in 374 appearances across competitions. His exploits have helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga titles, one Champions League, and three German Cups.

Unfortunately for the German giants, their purple patch in front of goal could come to an end in the 2022-23 campaign. The two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Award winner reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) does not see himself at the Allianz Arena next season. Lewandowski supposedly has his heart set on joining La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"It is hard to say that I will play for Bayern next season", he added.

Since the Poland international still has a contract until 2023, Bayern will have the last say on the matter. The Bavarians have no intention of selling him this summer, but if they do change their stance, Bayern could settle for a €40million transfer fee (via Transfermarkt).

