5 superstars who should have never left the Premier League

The Premier League has been a growing platform for some of the best players in the world. Historically, it has produced some world-class players and it continues to do so.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Xabi Alonso and many others developed into their best in the Premier League. These names attracted interest from big clubs based on their performances in England and eventually decided to leave the division.

Few top Premier League players struggled outside England

All said and done, not every world-class player has found success since leaving the Premier League. Despite the league being one of the toughest in Europe, the transition to another competition hasn't gone well for some of these players.

Such players could have achieved a lot more had they stayed in England's top-tier division. On that note, let's take a look at five of the best players who should have never left the Premier League:

#5 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Aaron Ramsey was one of the few players who had been very consistent for Arsenal, especially in the last decade. The Welshman was a key player under Arsene Wenger's management.

With his high work-rate, smart play on the pitch and an amazing knack for scoring goals on the most unexpected occasions, Ramsey proved a valuable asset. He offered a significant amount of contribution to Arsenal in attack and defense.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Arsenal with and without Aaron Ramsey starting in the Premier League this seasonFor more player stats -- whoscored.com/Players/26820/… Arsenal with and without Aaron Ramsey starting in the Premier League this seasonFor more player stats -- whoscored.com/Players/26820/… https://t.co/q1qkQkcEHx

His late run in the box resulted in goals on quite a frequent basis. It was important that a player of his caliber and experience stayed at Arsenal after Wenger's departure. But Ramsey decided to join Juventus in 2019 and unfortunately it didn't play out well for either him or Arsenal.

The Welsh midfielder did win some trophies with the Old Lady but with time, he has run out of favor. Had he been in the Premier League, it would have certainly benefitted all parties involved.

#4 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Hull City - Premier League

The Brazilian signed for Liverpool in 2013 after struggling to impress at Inter Milan. Playing in the Premier League was going to be a big task for Philippe Coutinho but he surpassed everyone's expectations.

The former Espanyol midfielder became an important player for the Reds over time. With his amazing close-control of the ball, smart dribbling and superb ability to create goals, Coutinho was impressive in the Premier League. To add, his beautiful right-footed curling goals were a delight to watch.

During his 152 appearances in the Premier League, Coutinho scored 41 goals and recorded 36 assists. He blossomed under the management of Jurgen Klopp before Barcelona came knocking for his signature. He signed for the Catalan club in 2018 but the move hasn't worked out well for him.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Philippe Coutinho's stats from the 17/18 season BEFORE he moved to Barcelona:Premier League:

Mins: 1,117

Goals: 7

Assists: 6Goal/Assist every 85 minsChampions League:

Mins: 347

Goals: 5

Assists: 2Goal/Assist every 49 minsThat is SILLY numbers from a midfielder! 😳 Philippe Coutinho's stats from the 17/18 season BEFORE he moved to Barcelona:Premier League:

Mins: 1,117

Goals: 7

Assists: 6Goal/Assist every 85 minsChampions League:

Mins: 347

Goals: 5

Assists: 2Goal/Assist every 49 minsThat is SILLY numbers from a midfielder! 😳 https://t.co/7i6tZ3PigL

Despite winning trophies with the Spanish giants, Coutinho has never reached the level he did with Liverpool. He has struggled to gel in with his teammates and lost his place in the starting eleven. Meanwhile, Liverpool have done phenomenally well since his departure. They have won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, becoming one of the most exciting teams in Europe right now.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith