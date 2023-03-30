5 superstars who have played for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are two of the most successful and popular football clubs in Germany. They share an intense rivalry on the pitch, which has produced some of the most memorable moments in German football history.

Like most famous rivalries in football, there are some players who have represented both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. These players have experienced a unique atmosphere at both clubs and have often been on the receiving end of harsh criticism from fans.

In this article, we will take a look at five players who have played for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

#1 Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world.

Mats Hummels is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and is one of the few players to have played for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Hummels began his career at Bayern Munich but failed to make a breakthrough, eventually signing for Borussia Dortmund in January 2008. During his time at Dortmund, he won two Bundesliga titles and reached the Champions League final in 2013, which they lost 2-1 to Bayern.

In 2016, he returned to Bayern Munich and won three more Bundesliga titles. The German centre-back moved to Dortmund again in the summer of 2019, where he currently plays his football.

#2 Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is another player who has played for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. He moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2010 from Polish club Lech Poznan. Lewandowski won two Bundesliga titles and reached the Champions League final in 2013 with Dortmund.

In 2014, he made a controversial switch to Bayern Munich, where he established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. He won numerous trophies with the club, including eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League title, before moving to FC Barcelona.

#3 Mario Götze

Mario Götze began his career at Dortmund.

Mario Götze is an attacking midfielder who has also played for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. He began his career at Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga titles and reached the Champions League final in 2013.

In 2013, he made the switch to Bayern Munich, where he won three Bundesliga titles. He returned to Dortmund in 2016, but his time at the club was plagued by injuries, and he eventually left in 2020 to sign for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

#4 Jürgen Kohler

Dortmund v Bayern

Jürgen Kohler is a former German international centre-back who played for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund during his career. Kohler left FC Koln in 1989 and joined Bayern, where he stayed for two seasons before leaving for Juventus. He won the 1990 Bundesliga during his time in Munich.

Kohler eventually joined Dortmund in 1995, where he won two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 1997 before retiring in 2002.

#5 Niklas Sule

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

German centre-back Niklas Sule is another player who has represented both Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Sule joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in 2017 and made 171 appearances for the Bavarians. He won five consecutive Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020 with the club.

The 27-year-old joined Dortmund in July 2022 and is currently playing in his first season for the club.

Poll : 0 votes