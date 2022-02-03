5 superstars who have a point to prove in the second half of the season

Being a superstar comes with its fair share of perks and disadvantages. On one hand, you are one of the richest and most famous people in the world, capable of enjoying anything your heart desires. On the other, you are constantly scrutinized for your setbacks, you are slandered for the tiniest of mistakes.

Today, we will take a look at five superstars who have had a tough time keeping critics off their backs this season. All five have immense talent and a proven track record, which should help them set the record straight in the second half of the season.

Now, without further ado, let's check out five players who have a point to prove in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign:

#5 Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg

Harry Kane enjoyed a blistering Premier League campaign in 2020-21. He registered 23 goals and 18 assists, emerging as the league’s leading goalscorer and assist provider.

Before the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the Englishman was adamant about joining Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur, who have a contract with the player until June 2024, blocked the move as they didn’t want him to go to a direct rival.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ 31 in 2014/15

◉ 28 in 2015/16

◉ 35 in 2016/17

◉ 42 in 2017/18

◉ 24 in 2018/19

◉ 24 in 2019/20

◉ 33 in 2020/21



A seven season wonder. Harry Kane is the only player in Tottenham's history to score 20+ goals in seven consecutive seasons:◉ 31 in 2014/15◉ 28 in 2015/16◉ 35 in 2016/17◉ 42 in 2017/18◉ 24 in 2018/19◉ 24 in 2019/20◉ 33 in 2020/21A seven season wonder. Harry Kane is the only player in Tottenham's history to score 20+ goals in seven consecutive seasons:◉ 31 in 2014/15◉ 28 in 2015/16◉ 35 in 2016/17◉ 42 in 2017/18◉ 24 in 2018/19◉ 24 in 2019/20◉ 33 in 2020/21A seven season wonder. 😜

Following the botched move, Kane has struggled to find consistency in front of goal for the north London side. Antonio Conte’s arrival has helped his case, with four of his five Premier League goals coming in the last six games.

The 28-year-old still has a mountain to climb in the second half of the season and Spurs will need him to succeed to keep their top-four ambitions alive.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United’s leading scorer in all competitions this season and it seems unfair to call him an underperformer. But a look at his career tally suggests a sharp decline in his performances this season.

Having left Juventus in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, Ronaldo marked his Old Trafford return with a brace against Newcastle United. He scored another goal against West Ham United on matchday four, guiding the Red Devils to a hard-fought 1-2 win away from home.

Since that explosive couple of games, his goal-return has dried up significantly in the Premier League, with him adding only five in the next 16.

In the Champions League, however, Ronaldo has looked as sharp as ever, netting six in five appearances.

Expecting the soon-to-be 37-year-old to fire on all cylinders at all times is hardly realistic. But United fans still hope for their No.7 to turn back the clock and be their guiding light.

The man himself is also confident of ending the season on a high. It will be interesting to see how he goes about his business when the Premier League returns next week.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar