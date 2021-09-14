5 superstars who regret joining Manchester United

Manchester United are a massive club and it is a dream come true for many players around the globe to play for the Red Devils. The Premier League giants have made some amazing signings in the past and even in the most recent summer transfer window, they have done pretty well.

That being said, there are times when signings don't work out. There could be more than one reason for this to happen and Manchester United have seen such cases in the recent past.

Many players have struggled at Manchester United

Post Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement as Manchester United's manager, the Red Devils haven't seen the best of times. Amidst frequent changes in management and tactics, combined with poor form, quite a few players have failed to live up to their reputation.

That being said, circumstantially, it would have been very difficult for most players given the changes Manchester United have seen in the past nine years. In the process, many players regret joining United, no matter how great a chance it was for them.

On that note, we take a look at five of the players who probably wish they had not joined Manchester United:

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku was signed by Manchester United from Everton in 2018. Prior to signing for United, Lukaku had developed a reputation for being a regular goal-scorer in the Premier League.

With his strong and tall physique, lethal finishing, heading abilities and impressive hold-up play, Lukaku was looked upon to achieve big things at Manchester United. He played under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In his two seasons with the Red Devils, Lukaku scored 42 times in the 96 matches that he played.

Over time, Lukaku started less frequently at United as he struggled to find form in front of goal. In one of his recent interviews, Lukaku was found stating that he was in 'a deep hole' at Manchester United. He was also of the opinion that he was made the scapegoat more often for United's failures on the pitch.

He eventually left United to join Inter Milan in 2019 and ended up winning the Serie A the very next season. Lukaku is now back in the Premier League after rejoining his former club Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

#4 Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao is arguably one of the best strikers of his generation. Considering his stunning skill-set, there were not many better than him during his prime.

As it has been the case with many footballers, Falcao too took a hit in form post his ACL injury in 2014. Falcao joined Manchester United on loan from AS Monaco after recovering from injury to play under then United manager Louis van Gaal. The Dutch manager had taken over as United's manager the very same season.

Falcao started well as he registered an assist on his debut and scored his first goal in his fourth appearance for the Red Devils. With Van Gaal still settling in, Falcao too struggled to settle as he faced competition from Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney.

Over time, Falcao's game-time drastically reduced. In an interview in 2016, Falcao explained how the lack of game-time affected his confidence and eventually it affected his performance. He also explained how United were struggling to adapt post Ferguson's retirement and how it all went wrong for him at United. Falcao ended his loan spell at the club with just four goals in 29 appearances.

It was a case where both the player and club were in transition. With the intensity of the Premier League, it was always going to be difficult to cope with and it was Falcao who was on the receiving end this time. Falcao joined Chelsea on loan the following season and it only got worse for him in the Premier League.

