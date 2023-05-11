5 superstars who could retire at the end of this season (2022-23)

The retirement age for footballers varies depending on several factors such as their physical condition, performance and personal preferences. Generally, footballers tend to retire in their mid-30s, with some playing into their 40s.

The reasons behind retirement can be many, including declining physical abilities, injuries, loss of motivation or wanting to pursue other interests or career paths.

Some players may also retire earlier due to health concerns, family reasons or to start coaching or managerial careers.

Retirement from professional football can be a difficult decision for players who have devoted their lives to the sport, but it is a natural part of the game. Many players transition successfully into other roles in the football industry or beyond.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who could retire at the end of this season (2022-23).

#5 Joaquin (Real Betis)

Joaquin Sanchez is an iconic Spanish footballer known for his longevity and successful career. He has been playing professional football since 1999 and has won numerous titles with his clubs, including the Copa del Rey, which he has won on three separate occasions.

At his prime, Joaquin was renowned for his speed, agility and technical skills on the pitch. He is 41 now but despite his age, he continues to play at the highest level for his current club, Real Betis, and has become a respected figure in Spanish football.

Joaquin's longevity and sustained success have made him an inspiration for many young players in the sport. He will turn 42 in July and is likely to hang up his boots at the end of the season.

#4 David Silva (Real Sociedad)

David Silva is a Spanish footballer widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation. He spent the majority of his domestic career playing for Manchester City, where he won multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups, and League Cups.

Silva's abilities as a playmaker and creative force were key to Manchester City's success during his time at the club and he was recognized for his contributions with numerous individual awards as well.

Despite his relatively small stature, Silva's technical skills, vision and football intelligence made him a formidable presence on the pitch. His longevity in the sport is also noteworthy, as he continued to perform at a high level well into his thirties after returning to Spain with Real Sociedad.

Silva has one more year remaining in his current contract with La Real but there's a good chance that he could call it a day at the end of this season.

#3 Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe)

Andres Iniesta is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. He spent the first 16 years of his domestic career playing for Barcelona, where he won numerous La Liga titles, Copa del Rey trophies and Champions League titles.

Iniesta is known for his exceptional ball control, vision and passing abilities, which made him a crucial component of Barcelona's legendary tiki-taka style of play.

Despite his diminutive stature, Iniesta's tenacity and football intelligence made him an absolute force of nature in the centre of the park. His longevity in the sport is also remarkable, as he continued to perform at the highest level into his thirties and has been a vital player for Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe in recent years.

Iniesta has two years remaining in his current contract with the club but has now reportedly informed them of his decision to leave in July. He could very well be calling it a day on a spectacular career in the coming months.

#2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

Could this be the last season where we see Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action? He is undoubtedly one of the best strikers of his generation and the legendary Swede has not only mesmerized us with his technical abilities but he has also bowled us over with his longevity.

Ibrahimovic played a crucial role in AC Milan's Serie A triumph last term but he has struggled with multiple injuries this season. It wouldn't be surprising if the 41-year-old decided to retire at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a stellar career and has found success at several top European clubs like Ajax, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

#1 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

If the rumors are true, Eden Hazard is contemplating retiring from football at the end of this season. His much-hyped move to Real Madrid in 2019 has not worked out to anybody's liking and his performances in the Spanish capital have not been reflective of the talent he possesses.

Hazard reportedly feels like he has achieved everything he could in the game and that he could be coming close to the end of his footballing career. He had announced his retirement from the international stage after Belgium's group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hazard reportedly does not speak with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti anymore after their relationship soured over the course of this season. As such, there is a good chance that he might retire at the end of the ongoing campaign.

