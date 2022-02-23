5 superstars who could return to their old clubs this summer

Over the course of their careers, footballers generally tend to play for multiple clubs. If they are lucky, they can forge a strong relationship with fans and become a part of their folklore.

When that happens, supporters are always happy to have their stars back, even when they are returning after a rough spell away.

Today, we will speculate on stories of potential homecomings.

Here, we will take a look at five players who could return to their old clubs in the summer of 2022:

#5 Jordi Alba to Valencia

Over the last decade, Jordi Alba has proven himself to be an integral part of Barcelona. His link-up play with Lionel Messi was out of the world and helped the Blaugrana unlock some of the most stubborn defenses.

The 32-year-old, who is one of the captains of the team, can still produce important performances, but his impact has surely started to wane. He has become a lot more error-prone and often has a hard time keeping up with pacy dribblers.

As per reports, Barcelona want to make a strong push for Erling Haaland in the summer and are prepared to sacrifice Alba for it. Additionally, Barca are reportedly eager to bring in young blood at left-back and have earmarked Valencia’s Jose Gaya for that role.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ Sources close to Gaya say there is still a long way to go before we know ‘for certain’ whether or not he’ll end up renewing at Valencia. Barcelona has him as their #1 target to strengthen their left-back position. #Transfers 🦇 Sources close to Gaya say there is still a long way to go before we know ‘for certain’ whether or not he’ll end up renewing at Valencia. Barcelona has him as their #1 target to strengthen their left-back position. @ffpolo ℹ️ Sources close to Gaya say there is still a long way to go before we know ‘for certain’ whether or not he’ll end up renewing at Valencia. Barcelona has him as their #1 target to strengthen their left-back position. @ffpolo #Transfers 🦇

If Barcelona push for Gaya in the summer, Alba could be used as a good bargaining chip. That way, the Catalonian outfit would get their man and Valencia would have their academy star back for one last dance.

#4 Paul Pogba to Juventus

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the world right now. The Frenchman possesses unmatched skills and charisma, and is capable of improving any team in the world. With his contract set to expire in the summer, many clubs are waiting on the wings to snap him up for free.

Ralf Rangnick’s side have reportedly been trying their best to get him to sign an extension, but haven’t caught a break yet. As expected, Pogba’s former club Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

The two parties are reportedly adjudging the feasibility of the transfer and trying to figure out a way to meet Pogba’s wage demands.

Rudy Galetti @RudyGaletti #Pogba, midfielder.



The club is preparing a 4-year contract - with salary set at around €9M+bonus - to be sent to Mino



#Transfers #Calciomercato #MUFC #Juventus want to speed up for themidfielder.Theclub is preparing a 4-year contract - with salary set at around €9M+bonus - to be sent to Mino #Raiola . Rapidly evolving situation. 🚨🔥 #Pogba, #Juventus want to speed up for the 🇫🇷 midfielder. ⚪⚫💰 The 🇮🇹 club is preparing a 4-year contract - with salary set at around €9M+bonus - to be sent to Mino #Raiola. Rapidly evolving situation. 🐓⚽#Transfers #Calciomercato #MUFC

The Bianconeri are looking to reclaim their foothold in Serie A and having Pogba could surely help their case. The 2018 World Cup winner arguably played his best football during his four-year stay in Turin.

The midfielder featured in 178 games for the Old Lady, registering 34 goals and 40 assists. He won four Serie A titles and two Italian Cups with Juventus and was adjudged Serie A's Player of the Season in 2013-14.

