5 superstars who underperformed in the Champions League group stage this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage had no shortage of drama or shocks across six matchdays. All six matchdays were filled with exciting high-voltage clashes, producing many incredible moments.

All but one of the Round of 16 places have been decided. The last place will be taken up by Atalanta or Villarreal, whose clash was postponed to Thursday because of heavy snowfall in the north of Italy on Wednesday.

A few superstars performed below expectations in the UEFA Champions League this season

While there were many players who created records galore in the group stage this season, some stars underperformed massively. With a lot of expectations around them, these players have not live up to their billing in the Champions League thus far this campaign.

On that note, here's a look at the five players who have failed to impress in the Champions League this season:

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan vs Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is showing no signs of slowing down even at the age of 40. The veteran sharpshooter continues to play a key role for Serie A giants Milan, racking up six goals and two assists in the Italian top flight so far this campaign.

However, Ibrahimovic failed to make any impact in the Champions League, registering zero goal contributions in four group games. The Swedish legend could not help but watch helplessly as Milan failed to qualify for the knockouts of this season's Champions League.

Despite being an asset to Stefano Pioli's side, Ibrahimovic failed to help his team on the European stage. The sharpshooter remains one of the modern-day greats to have never won the UEFA Champions League.

#4 Frenkie de Jong

FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Frenkie de Jong has proven himself to be one of the best midfielders in the world. However, he has endured a difficult start to his 2021-22 campaign, with Barcelona's managerial change being of little help to the player.

De Jong undoubtedly had a poor outing in the Champions League this campaign as the Blaugrana failed to qualify for the knockout stage. The Dutchman failed to control the tempo of games, and looked like a fish out of water in the big moments.

De Jong has been a key piece in the Blaugrana midfield under new manager Xavi Hernandez. However, the 24-year old's lacklustre displays in the Champions League will be a bitter pill to swallow for fans and critics alike at Barcelona.

