EPL 2016/17: Five superstars who could leave this summer

Some of the Premier League's finest are heading toward the exit doors.

18 Feb 2017

Dele Alli has been in top form this season

As the summer approaches, football clubs are left to deal with the possibility of their best players leaving the Premier League at the end of the season. At the moment the league has no shortage of world-class players, whose contract negotiations have broken down, or are simply not satisfied with their situation at the club.

Many superstars in the past have chosen to exit the clubs that gave them a platform to shine for the sake of higher wages and better opportunities elsewhere. Let’s take a look at a few superstars who could quit the Premier League in the summer.

#1 Dele Alli

Probably England’s finest young footballer at the moment, Dele Alli is now wanted by the biggest clubs in Europe. The 20-year-old, who started his football career with Championship side MK Dons at the tender age of 11, spent close to eight years with the club.

In the 2013-14 season, Allí became a regular in the senior side scoring goals time and again for his side. The Englishman even managed to score a hattrick for Dons before he turned 18.

Alli shot to fame after his performance in his side’s 4-0 win over Manchester United in the League Cup the following season. It became increasingly evident that he was a special player when clubs like Liverpool and Bayern Munich sent their scouts to watch him.

But despite interest from several clubs, it was Tottenham who snapped up the then 18-year-old in the final hours of the January transfer window for £5 million.

Since his arrival at White Hart Lane, Alli has developed into one of the best footballers under the age of 20 in the whole of Europe. He has 13 goals in 29 appearances for Spurs so far this season.

In the last few months, the 20-year-old midfielder, who is reportedly worth over £50 million, has been linked with a move to European giants including Juventus, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.