EPL 2016/17: Top 10 highest paid players in the Premier League

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea dominate the list of top paid players in the Premier League

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 15:34 IST

22-year-old Raheem Sterling earned a bumper contract when he moved from Liverpool to Manchester City

The influence of finance on the game of football cannot be ignored any longer. Be it the need to have a substantial financial structure at the club or arriving at the right wage structure to ensure competence, football clubs across the globe are looking to ensure they deal with finances as a matter of priority.

While prying away talent for cheap seems to be a motto that drives most teams, there are certain teams that do not shy away from offering the big bucks to sign the players they deem essential to their success.

In this segment, we have a list of the top 10 highest paid players in the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea dominate the list we bring to you.

#10 Raheem Sterling – £180,000 per week

At 10th spot is former Liverpool man Raheem Sterling who made the big money move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2015 for a fee believed to be in the region of £49 million. While the Englishman endured a rather tough first season at Manchester, he is finally proving to be a good buy for Manchester City in the current season.

The Englishman has been a constant feature for the star-studded line-up in the current season and has been their third highest creator thus far, having created 33 chances in 23 appearances.

With 5 goals to show for his efforts apart from a number of mazy runs around defenders, Sterling is proving to be money well spent and the 22-year-old remains critical to his side’s ambition in the national and continental competitions.