5 Takeaways from an eventful weekend in the Premier League

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
389   //    29 Oct 2018, 17:50 IST

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death was sadly the main talking point from the weekend
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death was sadly the main talking point from the weekend

The English Premier League was at its very best this weekend, providing a myriad of talking points. However, it was a weekend made memorable for the wrong reasons following the death of Leicester City’s beloved owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash. This happened after a 1-1 draw between the Foxes and West Ham.

In England, Liverpool consolidated its fight for the Premier League title with a routine 4-1 win over a struggling Cardiff City. Chelsea continued its unbeaten start with an immaculate display in the 4-0 thrashing of Burnley at Turf Moor. Arsenal’s 7-game winning streak was halted by two Luka Milvojevic penalties as Unai Emery’s men were held by Crystal Palace to a 2-2 draw.

After a great start, Wolverhampton Wanderers lost its second game in a row as Brighton and Hove Albion secured a 1-0 victory (3rd in a row), Bournemouth and Watford continued their great start to the season with 3-0 victories over Fulham and Huddersfield Town.

Here is a look at 5 talking points from the weekend’s action:

#5 Slavisa Jokanovic is a dead man walking

Jokanovic looks like the first manager to get the sack
Jokanovic looks like the first manager to get the sack

At the moment, it seems a question of when and not if Fulham will part ways with its manager. Jokanovic was hailed for his accomplishments with the Cottagers last season in the Championship.

The adept use of young talents mixed with the style of play and results won the Serbian much acclaim. However, he and his team have found adaptation to the Premier League very hard.

Despite the £100m outlay in players, the team has looked bereft of quality especially in defence. Jokanovic has chopped and changed many parts of the team including the goalkeepers in a bid to get the team functioning properly.

Against the in-form Bournemouth, he switched to the 4-4-1-1 formation that he used in the Championship last year. In an open game, Fulham started well but after the clumsy concession of a penalty by Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the 14th minute, it all went downhill.

The team has conceded 28 goals (the highest in the league). Time is running out for Jokanovic to fix things and owner Shahid Khan may have to do away with his services soon.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
