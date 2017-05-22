5 takeaways from the 2016/17 Premier League season

Conte's dream first season, Guardiola's worst finish in a league campaign and other takeaways from the Premier League season.

@LiamPaulCanning by Liam Canning Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2017, 18:38 IST

Conte showed the Premier League faithful he’s the real deal

This season’s Premier League has not set the world alight, but it has certainly provided us with food for thought. From José Mourinho being sent off for kicking a water bottle on the touchline to John Terry’s peculiar sending off in the 26th minute, we have not been short of entertainment.

We take a look back at some of the standout points that has defined this year’s campaign.

#1 Antonio ‘The Pragmatist’ Conte shows his tactical prowess

When Chelsea lost 3-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium back in September, Conte decided that he needed to change Chelsea’s system immediately.

“After a bad defeat against Arsenal… after that defeat I understood we had to change something in the tactical aspect and find the right solution, also to improve our work, our tactical work,” Conte said.

Ever since that game, Conte flipped the switch and changed to a three at the back formation which fortified the defence and allowed more freedom down the flanks to the attackers.

The new system turned Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses into pivotal players in the team, yet fans would not have thought it would be those two leading the title charge at the start of the season.

The change also brought the best out of Diego Costa. The Spanish international was now playing in a front three, alongside Eden Hazard and Pedro. The way the front line interchanged with one another caused havoc for opposition defences and reignited the fire in Costa’s game.