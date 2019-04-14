5 talented players who are currently free-agents

Evra has been a free-agent since leaving West Ham

The life of a footballer is often judged as flashy and happening but it is not the case with every player out there, some of them even struggle to find a suitable club to play for. Many believe that footballers are overpaid in their weekly wages and bonuses while there are certain players who don't even get to feature in squads or benches.

But not every player struggles to find and play professional football. There are players who choose not to play as well as not to retire and they all have their own personal reasons for it.

There have been pretty high profile players who have seen their life dawn as they gasped for more game-time and later chose to resign from their contract. Some of them had to do it at a pretty young age while others, not so much. Being a free-agent must be stressful and frustrating as, being a professional, no club wants the service you provide and hence, can bring up many existential questions especially in a young career.

Here are 5 players who used to be considered as a lethal addition to the squad but now are roaming as free-agents.

#5 Patrice Evra

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Age: 37

Market Value: €1 million

Without club since: July 1, 2018

Patrice Evra is a French International who gained his versatile stature playing for Manchester United under their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. He commanded the left back position for many years while he was at his peak form for the English side. His defensive as well as attacking sense was commendable and was appreciated by many pundits and managers.

Evra was more of a defensive full-back than an attacking one although, at times he was seen carrying the ball all the way up to the left wing and delivering strong left-footed crosses into the box. He joined Monaco in 2002 and played 163 matches in 4 seasons for the French side. He left in 2006 to join Manchester United where he played 379 games for Manchester United and scored 10 goals while assisting 40 times. He won many trophies including Champions League with the English club and became a part of their imperial history. He went on to join Juventus appearing 82 times between 2014 and 2017.

Evra has won much silverware with many teams. He has won five Premier League trophies, one Champions League, three Italian Serie-A, one French Ligue-1, and many more. No doubt the Frenchman is one of the most decorated players of all time with 21 titles to his name.

Evra has represented France 81 times but hasn't scored for them till now and with the new prospects coming in his place, it's hard to see Evra scoring for his national side.

Nowadays, Evra is seen actively posting about his happy life on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram. He made his own hashtag '#ILoveThisGame' which he puts beneath his video posts of him spreading positivity and happiness. At this point, it is very tough to predict if Evra will be back to play more professional football or not but as it stands, the world is pretty happy with his social media performance.

