5 Talking Points from the final gameweek of the campaign | Premier League 2019/20

We have finally reached the conclusion of yet another season of enthralling Premier League action. What was slated to be a nine-month campaign stretched to almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but football fans must be satisfied with the quality football that was on display.

Liverpool, the deserved champions of England, finished off their campaign in style with a 3-1 victory over Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United. Although there was no title drama expected on the final day, places for both the Champions League and Premier League survival were up for grabs.

Chelsea and Manchester United both managed to resist stiff competition from Leicester City to book their places for Europe’s top competition next season. On the other end of the Premier League table, Aston Villa squeaked out a draw to guarantee their Premier League status for another season, while Watford and Bournemouth joined Norwich down in the Championship.

As another season comes to an end, here are 5 talking points from the final gameweek of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign:

#5 Manchester City put on a five-star performance in their final Premier League game of the season

De Bruyne was once again at his effortless best

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City put five past an already relegated Norwich side to go past the 100-goal mark in the Premier League for the third time in their history. The Cityzens named a very strong lineup containing the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling & David Silva, and the Canaries would have dreaded on the prospect of facing the league’s top scorers.

And it didn’t take long for Gabriel Jesus to squeeze the ball in from close range to open the scoring for the former champions. A brace from Kevin De Bruyne and further goals by Sterling & Mahrez made sure that the Canaries would be heading to the second division with a whimper.

Meanwhile, Guardiola will be pondering on what went wrong for the Cityzens after losing a record nine league games this season, although he still has the Champions League to focus on. There is no doubt that Guardiola and his team will be back challenging for the league next season.

City’s five-star performance also meant that David Silva leaves the club on a high, as the Spaniard’s glorious 10-year association with the Premier League comes to a close with this season. A truly remarkable player and a brilliant servant of the club.

#4 Chelsea and Manchester United seal Champions League places

Both Chelsea and Man Utd sealed their Champions League places on the final day

The day began with a three-way fight between Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City for the remaining two Champions League spots. And it ended with both Chelsea and United easing themselves into Europe.

Chelsea had the more comfortable ride of the two as first-half stoppage-time goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud gave Frank Lampard’s men a comfortable 2-0 win over Wolves.

Manchester United, on the other hand, faced direct rivals Leicester City knowing that if they avoided defeat, they would automatically qualify for the Champions League. It wasn’t a great performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on the day, but aided by Leicester’s lack of cutting edge and defensive generosity, United came away 2-0 winners.

Bruno Fernandes slotted home his 8th league goal from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial had been blocked off by the Leicester defence (a record 14th penalty of the season) while Jesse Lingard wrapped up the win in the dying moments after Kasper Schmeichel’s uncharacteristic error.

Both Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City would be cursing their luck with injuries after spending a record 325 days in the top four.

325 - Leicester finished fifth in the 2019-20 Premier League season, despite ending the day within the top four positions on 325 occasions during the campaign. Pipped. pic.twitter.com/7B9Q16WKJ6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020