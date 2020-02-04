5 Talking Points from Barcelona's January transfer window | La Liga 2019-2020

The Barcelona board would rely on the current players

The January 2020 transfer window has come and gone and unlike previous winter windows, there were not too many marquee signings, with most clubs preferring to keep faith in their current squads to see out the campaign.

The 2020 winter window was dominated by speculation linking multiple players with transfers to other clubs and while some like Bruno Fernandez and Christian Eriksen completed their touted moves to Manchester United and Inter Milan respectively, others like Edinson Cavani and Olivier Giroud stayed put at their current clubs.

↔️ TRANSFER WINDOW | A summary of our transactions https://t.co/3vHTq8fPMG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 1, 2020

Barcelona are one of the clubs who started the new year on a low, with erstwhile manager Ernesto Valverde relieved off his coaching duties and while there might might be a host of world class talent on display at the Nou Camp, some fans of the club would have been expecting more in the recently-concluded transfer wondow.

Here, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the Blaugrana's winter transfer window.

#5 Antoine Griezmann would have to step up to the plate

Griezmann would lead the forward line

Luis Suarez's high returns in front of goal over the last six years meant that Barcelona profited immensely from his services but the fact that he has been the only recognized out-and-out center-forward at the club was a recipe for danger.

This much was made evident when the Uruguayan international was sidelined for a minimum of four months with what appears to be a meniscus problem in his right knee.

It means that Suarez would sit out a significant portion of the crunch part of Barcelona's campaign and barring any miraculous return, he would play no major part in their quest to retain the league title or win a first Champions League in five years.

This is a less than ideal situation for the Catalans and is one they sought to rectify by bidding for the likes of Rodrigo Moreno and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but nothing came out of those bids and Barcelona would continue the season without a recognized center-forward.

This puts summer signing Antoine Griezmann into the spotlight and the French international has stated his willingness to lead the line but if he would be able to effectively replace Suarez remains to be seen.

Griezmann has blown hot and cold since his summer switch from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

