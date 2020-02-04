5 talking points from Matchday 22 | Serie A 2019-20

Bhargav Hazarika

Juventus still atop the league table

Record 35-time Serie A champions Juventus continued their march towards a record-extending ninth consecutive league title by beating Fiorentina 3-0 at home in a matchday 22 fixture of the 2019-20 season.

The win helped the Bianconeri open up a six-point lead atop the league standings before second-placed Inter Milan's 2-0 away win at Udinese reduced the champions' lead to three points.

AC Milan's five-match winning run in all competitions ended following a 1-1 home draw with Sampdoria. Elsewhere, third-placed Lazio were back to winning ways with a convincing 5-1 home win over SPAL after their 11-game winning run in the league was ended by fierce cross-town rivals AS Roma.

Champions League debutants Atalanta, whose 59 goals are the most scored by any team in the Italian top-flight this season, remain in fourth place following a 2-2 home draw against Genoa.

On that note, let us have a look at the five talking points from the 22nd matchday of the 2019-20 Serie A season:

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo quickest to score 50 Juventus goals

Ronaldo (right) celebrates after scoring one of his two penalties against Fiorentina

Making his 70th appearance in all competitions for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pair of penalties against Fiorentina in the Bianconeri's 3-0 home win on matchday 22 of the ongoing 2019-20 Serie A season.

In the process, the 34-year-old Portuguese player became the quickest to reach the milestone of scoring 50 goals for Juventus - a tally which includes 40 goals in Serie A, eight in the UEFA Champions League, one in the Coppa Italia, and one in the Super Coppa Italiana.

It marked the ninth consecutive Serie A game Ronaldo scored in, emulating French striker David Trezeguet, who also did so for the Bianconeri in 2005.

#2 Juventus become the first team to register 1600 Serie A wins

Juventus players celebrate a goal

Eight-time defending champions Juventus notched a league-leading 17th win of the ongoing 2019-20 season following a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to visiting Fiorentina on matchday 22.

In the process, the record 35-time Serie A champions became the first team to register 1600 wins in the Italian top-flight.

1600 - @juventusfc are the first team to have won 1600 games in the history of the Serie A (incl. awarded wins and excl. play-offs). Baroque.#JuventusFiorentina #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/UwtirYxJlr — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 2, 2020

