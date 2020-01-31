Meet the most prolific goalscorers in Europe's top 5 leagues in the 2019-20 season

Robert Lewandowski

Following the winter break, the major football leagues across Europe have resumed action as the big teams look forward to the restart of European club football action next month.

In the opening month of the new year, European giants such as Juventus, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona have hit the ground running, looking to stake their claim for domestic honours before turning their attention on to the European stage.

Liverpool remain the only unbeaten team on the domestic scene amongst the top five leagues in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France. However, Liverpool players are conspicuous by their absence in the 5 most prolific domestic scorers in the top five leagues in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Let us take a look at the five most prolific goalscorers in the top 5 leagues in Europe this season.

T5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): 17 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

After overcoming a slow start to the 2019-20 season, Cristiano Ronaldo matched his haul of 10 goals from the first 14 games of his debut season in Italy in 2018-19.

The 34-year-old Portugal striker then embarked on his best Serie A scoring spell, bagging goals in each of his next seven appearances for Juventus as he notched his much-awaited first top-flight hat-trick in Italy by scoring thrice in a 4-0 home win over Cagliari.

It made Ronaldo the first Portuguese player to bag a Serie A hat-trick. The Euro 2016 winner's 17 goals in 18 Serie A games is only behind that of one other player in the Italian league this season.

Ronaldo has scored in each of Juventus' four Serie A games in 2020, scoring a cumulative seven goals during this period as the Bianconeri remain at the top in Italy despite a 1-2 loss at Napoli.

