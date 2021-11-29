5 talking points from GW 13 of the Premier League 2021-22

Premier League gameweek 13 fixtures lived up to their billing, matching the hype and buzz. There was no shortage of excitement or entertainment as teams showcased quality football over the weekend.

After 13 rounds of fixtures, Chelsea stay atop the league table with 30 points. Only one point separates them from holders and second-placed Manchester City, with Liverpool a further point adrift.

West Ham United and Arsenal are fourth and fifth in the table respectively, with just goal difference separating the two teams. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are breathing down the necks of the top five. They are occupying sixth, seventh and eighth spots in the league table respectively.

In the recently concluded gameweek of the Premier League, Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle. Meanwhile, Liverpool registered a thumping 4-0 win over Southampton. Elsewhere, Norwich vs Wolves and Brighton vs Leeds ended in goalless draws.

Brentford and Manchester City registered narrow wins over Everton and West Ham respectively on Sunday. The clash between Burnley and Tottenham was postponed due to severe snowfall. Meanwhile, Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the five major talking points from GW 13 of the Premier League:

#5 Jadon Sancho is rediscovering his mojo, opens his Premier League account

Manchester United vs Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Jadon Sancho was one of the star signings for Manchester United in the summer. However, the youngster was criticised for his early struggles in the Premier League. Now, though, he seems to have rediscovered his mojo. Following manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, Sancho has now scored twice in as many games across competitions.

In a game where Chelsea dominated, chances were few and far between for Manchester United. However, Jorginho's mistake gave the visitors an opportunity to take the lead, and Sancho was extremely clinical with his finish. The 21-year old was calm and composed to beat Edouard Mendy and open his Premier League account.

Sancho's first goal for Manchester United came earlier this week, in the 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League. He will be relieved to score his first Premier League goal in a crucial game against the Premier League leaders.

#4 Arsenal return to winning ways

Arsenal vs Newcastle United - Premier League

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a flawless display against Newcastle United last weekend. Following their humiliating 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, Mikel Arteta's men bounced back with a strong performance.

The Gunners were hardly challenged as they dominated proceedings against Newcastle from start to finish. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the second half sealed their win as Arsenal returned to winning ways.

The win took Arsenal level on points with fourth-placed West Ham United in the Premier League table.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav