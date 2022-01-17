5 talking points from Matchday 22 in the Premier League

The action in the Premier League rarely fails to entertain us and game week 22 offered plenty. The title race, on paper at least, seems to be beyond those who are pursuing Manchester City. The top-four scene is still very much unclear with as many as four teams capable of making fourth spot.

It has been a frustrating month for Leicester City and their fans so far who have seen their third straight Premier League fixture postponed due to COVID. Newcastle United had a great opportunity to gain some breathing space in the relegation zone but Eddie Howe's side just couldn't keep the lead.

With just three minutes to go, the Magpies conceded a goal to draw 1-1 as Watford managed to stay above the bottom three. However, there were some big highlights in game week 22 as there are every so often.

These are the five big talking points from the weekend in the English top flight.

#1 Super-sub Coutinho inspires comeback on Premier League return as Aston Villa frustrate Manchester United

Aston Villa delivered a strong second-half performance and grabbed two late goals in quick succession to earn a deserved 2-2 draw at home. Having narrowly edged past the same opposition a week ago in the FA Cup, Manchester United took a very early lead due to goalkeeper Emi Martinez's mistake.

In fact, even their second of the night, by the same scorer, Bruno Fernandes, was the result of a careless backpass by Morgan Sanson. But the game was proof of how well Steven Gerrard knows his side and the areas they should strengthen. New signing Lucas Digne was brilliant in the left-back position, relentlessly going up and down the touch-line.

But most supporters were in the stadium to see Philippe Coutinho get into the act and get into the act he did. The Brazilian came on from the bench in the 68th minute and, 13 minutes from his arrival, turned the tie on its head. He was lively in the final third and showed signs of quick link-up play with Emi Buendia and Jacob Ramsey.

He got into good positions and, as a result of his awareness and runs into the box, scored the equalizer for Villa. Arguably the standout performer on the night was young Ramsey, who scored their first goal and provided an assist for Coutinho.

As things stand in the Premier League table, Man United are seventh and Aston Villa sit 13th. After the game, Stevan Gerrard pointed out that the Barcelona loanee needs a place where he is loved and Villa will give him the space to express himself.

As far as the Red Devils are concerned, they have been bang average since Ralf Rangnick's arrival. There were some positives in the first half, but overall this was a far from convincing performance. They will next face West Ham in the Premier League, which will be another difficult test.

#2 Chelsea kiss goodbye to their Premier League title hopes after Manchester City defeat

If you are a Blues fan and describe yourself as a hopeless romantic then there is still a happy ending for you in this season's Premier League. However, start thinking realistically and it is not difficult to see that Chelsea have wasted what was their last chance to salvage their dying ambitions.

Manchester City were triumphant in the Premier League for a 12th straight match, mostly unthreatened throughout the 90 minutes of this. It was a game of few chances, but when it came to being clinical, Pep Guardiola's men were way better than Thomas Tuchel's.

For the first time since taking charge a year ago, the German manager has been forced into finding solutions for a poor run of form having won one in six league games. Romelu Lukaku did not have an impressive outing and Tuchel said after the game that he expected more from his star forward.

Chelsea must despise the sight of Kevin De Bruyne, who often ends up punishing them. He scored a wonderful curling goal, his fifth against the Blues. It is interesting because he only ever made three appearances for them and now has more goals against them than appearances for them.

The 13 point gap is realistically unbridgable and Chelsea's next goal should be to finish as close as possible and pip Liverpool to second spot.

