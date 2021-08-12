5 teams that can exceed expectations in the Premier League (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League campaign is right around the corner. As always, there is a buzz around the start of the new domestic season. While some sides have title ambitions, others would consider staying in the division a success. Every club sets its respective goals for the season, and the fans have certain expectations too.

Who could be the surprise package in the Premier League (2021-22)?

The Premier League is famous for being unpredictable. Every season has an underdog story. While not all stories are fairytales, like the Leicester title win in 2015-16, a surprise team can often break into the top-six.

Last season it was West Ham who finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League. In fact, the London side finished just two points off a Champions League spot.

A team does not have to break into the top-six to be considered a surprise package though. Sheffield United, for instance, were the favorites to finish bottom of the league in 2019-20. However, they managed to finish at a respectable ninth, which exceeded all expectations.

Five such teams who could turn a few heads this season are ranked on the following list:

#5 Brentford FC

Brentford v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final

Brentford are in the top division of English football for the first time since the 1946-47 season. The 2021-22 Premier League campaign will prove to be a solid test for the London side. Staying in the division will undoubtedly be their priority. However, the club are run in a rather unique manner, which could see them finish ahead of other competitors in the relegation scrap.

Brentford's promotion to the Premier League is an incredible story. From being saved from bankruptcy by a fan in 2012 to reaching the top division in the space of nine years is a phenomenal achievement.

Owner Mathew Benham has revolutionized Brentford's philosophy; choosing to concentrate more on data collection and analytics over traditional coaching methods. This has also benefitted them immensly in terms of recruitment.

🗣 Thomas on aims this season



"There are two simple targets for me. One is to win the next game which is on Friday against Arsenal. Two is to finish as high as possible. We want to be positive minded and attacking for as many minutes as possible"#BrentfordFC #BREARS pic.twitter.com/6LzJ393eHX — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 11, 2021

Ivan Toney was signed from third division side Peterborough United in August 2020. He managed to score 24 goals that season and was stuck in the lower leagues for most of his career.

However, Brentford decided to sign him up for the 2020-21 Championship campaign based on statistical analysis. The 25-year-old striker now heads into the new season on the back of 33 goals in the second division. He is one of Brentford's biggest hopes in the race to avoid relegation.

Ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season, Brentford have also solidified their ranks by signing centre-back Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic. For a side that relies on set-pieces, his 198cm frame will certainly help.

Head coach Thomas Frank will be hoping Brentford can turn a few heads this season by staying up in the top-flight. The Bees surely have the potential to do so.

#4 Norwich City FC

Barnsley v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship

Norwich City are another newly promoted side on the list. The Canaries won the Championship in 2020-21, and returned to the Premier League after being relegated in 2019-20.

Their last season in the top division was one to forget as they picked up just 21 points. Regardless, the club decided to stick with manager Daniel Farke, who repaid their faith by regaining promotion at the first time of asking.

The last time Norwich were in the Premier League, they made the mistake of sticking to their existing group of players and not improving. However, that is not the case this season. Despite losing Emi Buendia to Aston Villa, Norwich have strengthened immensly ahead of their Premier League return.

Werder Bremen duo Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent have been recruited as attacking reinforcements. They have also loaned in promising Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour. Additionally, the defense has been strengthened by new arrivals Ben Gibson and left-back Dimitrios Giannoulis. Goalkeeper Angus Gunn also joined from Southampton.

More importantly, Norwich have also kept hold of promising youngsters Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons. Daniel Farke would have learned from the mistakes he made in their last Premier League season. Most pundits expect Norwich to go down, but they could surprise everyone by finishing above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith