5 teams that have conducted the best business in the transfer market so far (July 2022)

Transfer windows are always tricky to navigate, even for the most resourceful clubs. It's not enough to just have money and throw it around. Investments have to be thought through thoroughly and roping in players that fit the profile they're looking for is quite a task.

Teams also look to offload players during the transfer window for various reasons. At times, it could be to take some pressure off their wage bill while at others, it could be to make some profit off a player who has been deemed surplus to requirements.

It's only when the incomings and outgoings have all helped improve the side that a team can be said to have had a successful transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five teams that have conducted the best business in the ongoing transfer window.

#5 Manchester City

Manchester City have made a couple of top signings this summer. They triggered Erling Haaland's €60 million release clause and roped him in from Borussia Dortmund. The young Norwegian international is already one of the best strikers in the world at the age of 21.

City have also secured the services of Kalvin Phillips. They signed the England international on a deal worth €48.75 million and have significantly bolstered their already potent midfield.

City have sold Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal for €52 million. They're also close to offloading Raheem Sterling to Chelsea. While it's all good business on paper, City's depth in attack could be significantly affected if the new signings don't hit the ground running.

#4 Aston Villa

Barcelona signed Philippe Coutinho for €135 million in January 2018. He has since been sent on two separate loan spells and has now joined Aston Villa on a deal worth just €20 million. We all know there is a world-class player in there and if Steven Gerrard can bring out the best in him, this could be the deal of the summer.

Aston Villa further bolstered their midfield by signing Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer. Kamara is one of the most promising young midfielders in the game and they've done a great job of convincing him to join despite the lack of Champions League football.

Kamara was linked with several big European clubs and it was quite surprising that it was Aston Villa who secured his services eventually.

#3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid would be disappointed to have missed out on Kylian Mbappe after the French forward decided to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. But they have still done quite well in the transfer window so far.

With age starting to catch up with their world-class midfielders, it was about time Real Madrid invested in the younger generation. They shelled out as much as €80 million to sign defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco. That amount looks a bit daunting, but it's a long-term investment that is very likely to pay dividends.

Real Madrid have done well for themselves by signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer. The Germany international has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past couple of seasons. He is at the peak of his powers and will make Los Blancos even more formidable at the back.

They also got Gareth Bale off their wage bill as the Welshman has now left to join Los Angeles FC on a free transfer. While Bale has enjoyed a great deal of success at the Santiago Bernabeu, his constant injury issues and perceived lack of commitment to the club have been a strain on them.

#2 Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has had a wonderful 2022 thus far. He was one of Liverpool's standout performers in the 2021-22 season and the 30-year-old could be a great addition to Bayern Munich. He cost them €32 million and at that price, he is a pretty good signing.

While the Bavarians definitely missed a trick by allowing Niklas Sule to leave on a free transfer to join Borussia Dortmund, they've made up for it elsewhere. They've signed promising young right-back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer. He is a versatile player who can also play in midfield and Ajax will miss him dearly.

Bayern Munich have also done well to secure the services of young Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on a deal worth €18 million. Gravenberch is considered to be one of the best players to have graduated from Ajax's youth academy in recent times.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur being a force to be reckoned with in the transfer market feels a little strange. But that is how things have gone this summer. After their struggles in the 2021-22 Premier League season, Everton were almost certain to lose Richarlison. Spurs signed him on a deal worth €58 million.

He is a versatile forward who can not only play anywhere across the frontline but can also be a worthy backup to Harry Kane. Signing Yves Bissouma, one of the Premier League's best defensive midfielders for €29.2 million, is yet another great piece of business for Spurs.

Bissouma is set to hit his peak and looks certain to succeed under Antonio Conte. The addition of Ivan Perisic on a free transfer was yet another solid move from Spurs. Perisic and Conte share a good working relationship from their time together at Inter Milan.

The Croatia international is one of the most versatile players in the world. He can play as a wing-back or a forward and will bring a lot of experience to Conte's side.

