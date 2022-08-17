5 teams with the most goals in the Premier League in 2022

The 2022-23 Premier League season has begun and while some teams are yet to get off the mark, others have built on their progress since the end of last season.

Goals are an important part of any game, and the Premier League currently has the richest vein of attackers compared to other leagues in European football.

2022 has seen a lot of high-scoring games in the Premier League

Multiple teams in the Premier League found their scoring boots in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign. But they did not stop there, as they went on to score a few more times on the opening weekend of the current season.

On that note, let's take a look at the five teams that have scored the most goals in the Premier League in 2022.

#5 Arsenal (35)

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Arsenal are finally looking the part under Mikel Arteta, as the Spaniard has now built a side that is ready to compete with the big boys.

The Gunners have been quite the attacking force in 2022 as they had a great second half of the season in the 2021-22 campaign. While they did end up finishing outside the top four, they scored plenty of goals, including scoring thrice against both Watford and Manchester United.

They also banged in four goals against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before humiliating Everton with a 5-1 scoreline on the last day of the season.

The Arteta-led side have also started the current campaign with a lot of potential as they have already scored six goals, including putting four past Leicester City. All in all, Arsenal have scored 35 times in 2022 and, from the looks of it, they are likely to score many more before the year comes to a close.

#4 Chelsea (36)

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Chelsea, who have failed to excel in the attacking phase of the pitch under Thomas Tuchel, have managed to score 36 goals in the Premier League in 2022.

Although Mason Mount was head and shoulders above most attackers at the club last season, Kai Havertz picked up his pace in the second half of the campaign. The German has so far scored five times in the league in 2022, while Mount, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech have banged in four each.

Additionally, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Marcos Alonso have three league goals to their name in 2022. However, each member of the trio has either left the club on a loan deal (Lukaku), a permanent move (Werner) or is on the verge of a move (Alonso).

Regardless, with Raheem Sterling added to the squad this summer, Tuchel will hope for more goals from his side before the end of 2022.

#3 Liverpool (47)

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool, who missed out on the 2021-22 Premier League title on the last day of the season, had a faltering start to their 2022-23 campaign.

The Reds have had a faltering start to the current campaign after drawing against both Fulham and Crystal Palace in the opening two games. However, the Anfield outfit have been scoring for fun all year, with Mohamed Salah leading the line with nine goals in the league in 2022.

Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich this summer, also scored nine times for Liverpool in the second half of last season.

This was followed up by Fabinho and Diogo Jota, who have each scored four times this year. Winter signing Luis Diaz has also scored four goals, and he was unlucky not to score more in the club's opening game against the Cottagers this season.

Overall, Liverpool have scored 47 goals in the Premier League in 2022 and will look to add more in the coming weeks.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur (53)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton FC - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur, despite putting in a relatively mediocre performance against Chelsea, grabbed a draw in their second game of the season.

But this is not a surprise as Antonio Conte's men have been resilient since the turn of the year. Spurs finished 4th in the league table as each player in the squad had a far better second half of the season than their first.

Harry Kane, in particular, was scintillating as 13 of his 17 league goals last season came in the second half of the campaign.

Son Heung-Min has done his strike partner one better as he has scored 16 times so far this year. Winter signing Dejan Kulusevski scored five times last season before adding another one against Southampton last weekend.

The trio have looked excellent and have been a major reason behind the club's 53 goals in the Premier League in 2022. They will be sure to add many more before the end of the year.

#1 Manchester City (54)

Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester City, who won their fourth Premier League title in five years last season, have been running riot at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. The Citizens are top of the table already after defeating West Ham United and Bournemouth in their opening two games.

To their delight, Erling Haaland is already heavily involved, with the striker scoring both goals in the 2-0 victory against the Hammers. But the Citizens had to share their goals amongst different players last season due to the lack of a central striker.

Kevin De Bruyne has still outperformed his teammates as he has 11 league goals to his name in 2022. This has then been followed by six goals each from the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Rodri, with the latter scoring some key equalizers/winners last season.

Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and Ilkay Gundogan have also chipped in with five strikes each this year. This has led to the club scoring 54 times in 2022. With the club selling both Jesus and Sterling this summer, Haaland and Julian Alvarez are expected to more than make up the numbers up front.

