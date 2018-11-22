5 teams in Europe who are unbeaten in their domestic league this season

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

We have seen one third of the matches tobe played this season im Europe and already watched some amazing encounters. Many teams have performed well domestically such as Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, whereas on the other hand, some teams are struggling like, think Manchester United, Real Madrid.

Some clubs are enjoying their best start of the season, they are yet unbeaten in their domestic league. And it is not easy to avoid defeat in the league when the matches are coming in thick and fast.

Here, In this slideshow, we will look at five teams from Europe's top 5 leagues who are yet to taste defeat in their domestic league.

1. Liverpool

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Merseyside club has not lost a single match in the Premier League this season. The Reds have played 12 league matches this season out of which they have won 9 matches and in 3 matches they shared the points. They are 3rd position on the league table, 2 points behind the league leaders Manchester City.

However, Liverpool was beaten at home by Chelsea in the third round of the Football League Cup match. Chelsea in form winger, Eden Hazard scored the winner for Chelsea and ensured Chelsea's progression to the next round.

Mohamed Salah is the top scorer for Liverpool this season, he has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists across all competitions. The Egyptian has taken 171 minutes between each goal this season. Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has also scored 7 goals across all competitions. Mane is performing at a rate of a goal per 190 minutes.

The Reds will be travelling to Vicarage stadium to face Watford. They cannot settle for anything less than a win if they want to catch the league leaders Manchester City.

