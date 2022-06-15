5 teams that provided teenagers with most playing minutes in the Premier League last season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League campaign saw many young players establish themselves in the top flight. They were either promoted to the senior team or were signed from other leagues. While some already had minimal minutes under their belt, the rest had their debut campaigns and a few of them really impressed.

The youth academy is the foundation of any club, but only a few teams understand how to really use them. Although the top six clubs have some of the best acadmies, very few players make it to the top level. However, some teams did manage to give their teenagers plenty of minutes on the pitch last season.

On that note, let's take a look at five clubs that provided teenagers with the most playing minutes in the Premier League last season (2021-22).

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 942 minutes

Wolverhampton Wanderers had a terrific first season under Bruno Lage. They finished 10th in the table, just five points off of the UEFA Europa Conference League places (7th).

The Portuguese manager used his squad really well, especially the experienced players. His use of youngsters wasn't too shabby either as he was open to giving chances to several teenagers. Fabio Silva, the club's most expensive transfer, signed for £35 million from Porto in 2020, played 22 games. However, most of them were off the bench.

Apart from him, Ki Jana Hoever also racked up more than 300 minutes of playing time. Luke Cundle did seek a loan move in the second half of the campaign but he too got 179 minutes of Premier League action under his belt.

While these youngsters could have performed better, it was perhaps a good experience for them to play at the highest level in England.

#4 Leeds United- 1073 minutes

Leeds United narrowly escaped relegation this season on the final day. Manager Jesse Marsch ensured that the Peacocks would stay in the Premier League for a third consecutive campaign.

However, both Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa had one common interest and that was using the youngsters to their fullest. Both managers like their teams to constantly press the opposition and young legs are essential to that practice.

Hence, it was no co-incidence that players like Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell managed to rack up more than 700 minutes this season. Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood were also useful substitutes, while Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Cody Dameh also played a couple of games.

Overall, Leeds United provided their teenagers with 1079 minutes of playing time last season.

#3 Norwich City- 1079 minutes

Norwich City unfortunately finished bottom of the table last season and shall play in the Championship next term. Daniel Farke could not save the club in the first half of the season. His successor Dean Smith couldn't do any better in the second half either.

Instead of giving experienced players minutes, though, Smith chose to play some teenagers in the final months of the campaign. Christos Tzlois, in particular, was a constant selection on the left wing, courtesy of which he managed to play 14 games last season.

Jonathan Rowe also played his part as a substitute and the attacking midfielder was always a fresh introduction into the game. Andrew Omobamadile also played five games and scored a goal despite being a centre-back.

With the club set to play in the Championship next season, Smith might angle to give youngsters many more minutes.

#2 Manchester United- 1527 minutes

Manchester United had one of their most disastrous campaigns in Premier League history. The 13-time league champions finished sixth in the table with their worst ever points tally (58).

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick was unable to inspire a top four finish during his short-lived tenure after taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021.

However, the German manager handed out minutes to a few teenage stars, especially since the senior players were largely unimpressive. Anthony Elanga became a regular in the second half of the season due to Marcus Rashford's poor form. The Swedish winger played 21 games in the season and contributed four goals in the process.

Hannibal Mejbri also got some valuable minutes off the bench as he played eight games for his boyhood club last season. Mason Greenwood, before turning 20 in October, also played quite a few games and scored some important goals in the opening couple of months. He was, however, suspended by the club for off-field issues.

Erik Ten Hag has now been appointed at the helm at Old Trafford and the Dutch boss will look to promote the youth, like he did so elegantly at Ajax.

#1 Southampton- 2,222 minutes

Southampton had a mixed season last term as the club avoided relegation but were far off the top half of the table, finishing 15th.

Ralph Hasenhuttl rotated his squad quite a bit last season, which led to many youngsters garnering several minutes. However, there were only two teenagers in the senior squad that got playing minutes in the Premier League. Both of them were new arrivals from Chelsea.

Valentino Livramento arrived on a permanent move from the Blues while Armando Broja came on a loan deal.

The former, who is still only 19, played 28 games for the Saints last season and provided one goal and one assist in the process. His defensive diligence and attacking might were both on display and he is bound to form an integral part of the squad next campaign.

Broja scored six goals in 32 Premier League games, but nearly 99% of his game-time came after he turned 20 last September. The Saints have produced incredible young talents in the past and their belief in youth has continued this season too.

