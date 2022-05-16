5 teams with the most red cards in Premier League history (May 2022)

The Premier League is arguably the most exciting top-flight league in world football and has evolved quite a bit since the tournament's format changed nearly 30 years ago.

Fouls were a part and parcel of the game in the late 90s and early 2000s while red cards were not brandished all that easily. Referees would not frequently stop the game and teams were relatively more aggressive in their challenges. But that is not the case anymore.

Red cards have become a common norm in the Premier League in the last decade

Sending off a player and making him unavailable for the current game and the next match is a massive difference breaker for any team. However, with the use of VAR in the modern day, some teams have been dealt harsh lessons. Indiscipline and thoughtless mistakes have led to players from some Premier League clubs receiving more red cards than the rest.

On that note, let's take a look at five clubs with the most red cards in Premier League history.

#5 Manchester United- 68

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United are the most successful English side in the Premier League era, thanks to the brilliance of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scotsman had the tactical nous and the willpower to orchestrate title winning campaigns but his side also had a violent streak at times.

Roy Keane, in particular, often got into trouble with referees, while their record since Ferguson left the club has not necessarily been great either. Silly mistakes by players like Ander Herrera, Harry Maguire, Fred and multiple others have put the team into losing positions in the past.

All of this has led to the club racking up 68 red cards in the Premier League over the last three decades.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur- 69

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to win a league title in the Premier League era and their frustrations about the same have been clear over the same period.

Rough tackles, miscalcuated decisions and reckless mistakes from some players have often led to the club's downfall in key situations. Players like Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier and many more have been responsible for the same in recent history. The club's infamous heated game against Chelsea at the end of the 2015/16 campaign at Stamford Bridge was a portrayal of the same.

Spurs capitulated in that game and let the Blues come back from 2-0 down due to their indiscipline. Overall, Tottenham have been at the end of 69 red cards in the league's history so far.

#3 Chelsea- 82

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

Chelsea were the most successful club in England once Roman Abramovich took over the reins in 2003. The Blues have since won everything there was to win in domestic football and are now poised to achieve success under their new ownership.

However, over the last 30 years, they have had to choose brawn over brains at times. Poor challenges in dangerous areas of the pitch, coupled with disorderly behavior with referees, have led to multiple red cards for the West London club. Although the club never had any one player who was always reckless, the Stamford Bridge outfit still have 82 red cards to their name in the competition's history.

However, given all their success over the last two decades, the Blues will not be too worried about the amount of red cards they have incurred.

#2 Everton- 102

Everton v Newcastle United - Premier League

Everton are currently facing relegation this season but might just dig themselves out following their recent resurrection and Leeds United's poor form. However, they have been one of the most rowdy teams in the league's history.

Poor decision-making and the chaotic nature of the club's games have resulted in several bookings for the Toffees. Moreover, their behavior with the referees, coupled with an inability to excel in long periods of the game, often leads to frustration boiling over in aggressive tackles.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Frank Lampard's Everton side have been given three red cards in their last three Premier League games. Lampard himself was only shown three red cards in his 609-game career as a player in the competition. Bite. 3 - Frank Lampard's Everton side have been given three red cards in their last three Premier League games. Lampard himself was only shown three red cards in his 609-game career as a player in the competition. Bite. https://t.co/rWqRcZkua6

These factors have led to the club suffering 102 red cards, including four this season. Frank Lampard will have to bring about a certain sense of professionalism and discipline in this budding Everton side if he manages to keep them up this term.

#1 Arsenal- 102

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal have not tasted Premier League success since 2004 and the wait will continue for yet another campaign. But the North London club might return to Champions League football next season, given their fine performances this term.

But one thing that has remained constant over the past 30 years, including under Arsene Wenger, is the awful decision-making, especially during the big games. From Tony Adams to Patrick Vieira to Laurent Koscielny to Granit Xhaka, there have been a host of players guilty of producing moments of indiscipline.

The Sack Race @thesackrace



They're currently averaging one every eight games! 🟥



#TOTARS Arsenal have now received a whopping 16 red cards during Mikel Arteta's time in charge.They're currently averaging one every eight games! 🟥 Arsenal have now received a whopping 16 red cards during Mikel Arteta's time in charge.They're currently averaging one every eight games! 🟥#TOTARS https://t.co/YSQOvT1596

Rob Holding's recent red card in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham was a depiction of the same. But that booking also meant that Arsenal now hold the record for having the joint-most red cards in Premier League history (102).

Of all the records the Gunners hold, they will surely be the least proud of this one.

