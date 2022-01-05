5 teams that have scored the most goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Set-pieces are a big part of football. It's a simple way to score a goal. It doesn't involve very intricate tactics and offers a very direct route to goal. If a team is dominant from set-pieces, they can never really be written off as long as they can hold down their fort at the other end.

Mosts teams have specialists for set-pieces

Teams need players who are proficient in various capacities when it comes to making the most of their set-pieces. In tight encounters, set-pieces can decide the outcome of a game.

Set-pieces include throw-ins, corners and free-kicks. In a league that is as physically demanding as the Premier League, being good at set-pieces can prove to be a huge bonus.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five Premier League teams that have scored the most goals from set-pieces in the 2021-22 season.

#5 West Ham United - 7 set-piece goals

West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League

David Moyes has transformed West Ham United into a rather stable unit. One of the major changes that he has helped bring about is improving the Hammers' effectiveness from set-pieces.

Seven of their 37 Premier League goals this season have come from set-pieces. Moyes, along with his assistant coaches Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin, are always looking to come up with set-piece strategies to outwit their opponents.

They have quite a few players who can deliver exquisite balls from dead-ball situations. Aaron Cresswell, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals are all capable of delivering delicious balls into the box. The Hammers also have quite a few towering figures in their squad who can dominate the opposition in aerial battles.

#4 Arsenal - 8 set-piece goals

Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League

Arsenal roped in set-piece coach Nicolas Jover this past summer. It is safe to say now that he was one of their best recruits from last year. Jover has worked with Mikel Arteta during their time together at Manchester City.

Arsenal have been getting progressively better at set-pieces this season following Jover's appointment. The Gunners' former chief set-piece coach Andreas Georgson had made them defensively solid at set-pieces. But the attacking side was found to be lacking.

Arsenal were 17th in the Premier League at scoring from set-pieces in the 2020-21 season, having netted just six last term. Jover has transformed this Arsenal side into one of the best when it comes to set-pieces. They have already scored eight goals from set-pieces halfway through the 2021-22 campaign.

