5 teams that spent the most nights on top of the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The 2021/22 Premier League season had an entertaining end to the season. Manchester City looked down and out on the last day before Ilkay Gundogan put his club in the driving seat against a determined Aston Villa side.

Although Liverpool and Manchester City took the title challenge to the last day of the 2018/19 season as well, the tension seemed amplified this time after City found themselves 2-0 down in the second half. But the Citizens deserved to lift the trophy after ruling the roost throughout the season.

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign had several challengers at the start of the season

Following Chelsea's Champions League triumph last year, the Blues were expected to mount a Premier League challenge this year. The Etihad club were always going to be in the mix while Jurgen Klopp's Reds were expected to fire on multiple fronts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also led Manchester United to a second place league finish last year and were expected to kick on from there. Although they all challenged for the league for some time, there was only team that was going to lift the title at the end of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at five teams that spent the most nights at the top of the table in the Premier League this season. (2021-22)

#5 Liverpool- 11

Chelsea v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Liverpool may have pushed Manchester City in the final two months of the Premier League but the Reds were hardly ever leading the charge to win the trophy.

Jurgen Klopp's side were pretty consistent at the start of the season. However, draws against Brentford, the Citizens and Brighton in the space of a month meant that they were always going to play catch up. In addition, they had to win nearly every single game between January and May to mount some sort of title challenge.

Hence, the Merseyside club ended up spending only 11 nights atop the league table. Regardless, Klopp will be proud of the performances his players put in in the second half of the campaign.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur- 13

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur were always going to have an unpredictable season this term. Spurs had appointed Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of the season to steer the club in a new direction, which was difficult, especially after Harry Kane's failed transfer saga.

Although the Portuguese boss was sacked in November, his side were the only team to have won their first three Premier League games of the season. They somehow snatched a victory against Manchester City on the opening day before putting away Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford. This led to them being top of the table for 13 nights during the first couple of weeks.

Antonio Conte ended up securing UCL qualification for the north London side and it will not be a surprise if he gets them to compete for the league title next season.

#3 Manchester United- 14

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Manchester United have had one of their worst seasons in the league this term and not many will want memories of it. Following the signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the hierarchy expected Solskjaer to bring the Premier League trophy back to Old Trafford after nearly a decade.

The Red Devils had a sensational start to the campaign as they thrashed Leeds United 5-1 on the opening day. Although they stumbled against Southampton in the following week, they did defeat Wolves, Newcastle United and West Ham United. This saw them spend 14 nights at the top of the Premier League table.

However, what followed after that was unthinkable as the club had several draws before being defeated heavily by Liverpool and Manchester City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked soon after and Ralf Rangnick did not manage to turn the season around.

Erik ten Hag has now been tasked with the duty of taking Manchester United to their glory days. The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping their side spend more time on top of the table next season.

#2 Chelsea- 70

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League

Chelsea looked like one of the best teams in the world at the start of the season. Thomas Tuchel had just lifted the UEFA Super Cup and his side were functioning at a high level while Romelu Lukaku also looked worth the big bucks.

The Blues started the season in excellent form and lost only once between August and the start of December. This mesmerizing run by this youthful West London club saw them spend 70 nights at the top of the league table. Tuchel & co were expected to carry on their run and break the duoply of Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, that was easier said than done as injuries, coupled with a covid crisis, derailed their title challenge in December. In addition, Roman Abramovich was also sanctioned in March, which saw the club in one of its gloomiest states over the last two decades.

Regardless, they did seal the third spot in the league and will hope to compete again next season under the new ownership.

#1 Manchester City- 118

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester City were the most ruthless side in the Premier League this season and few will debate against them deserving of winning the title.

Pep Guardiola's Rolls Royce side had a relatively slow start to the campaign and did not manage to reach the top of the table until December. However, once they reached the summit, they were never going to let go, as clear from their title-winning runs over the last couple of seasons.

So it was no coincidence that they did not let go of the top spot in the league table despite having a few hiccups in the final weeks of the season. This resulted in them spending 118 nights at the top of the Premier League table.

A truly brilliant team, Guardiola will be proud of his side for lifting their fourth league title in the last five years. It is quite a feat when you put the competition into context.

