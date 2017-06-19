5 teams that will delight us with their football in the 2017/18 season

Everyone loves an attacking team in football with great ethics, here are five teams that you need to follow next season.

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 00:41 IST

Leipzig were one of the most entertaining teams in Europe this past season

If there’s one thing that everyone loves in football, it’s a ‘hipster’ football team. In the past, we’ve had Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp, whilst last season it was Italian club Napoli, under Maurizio Sarri who got them firing on all cylinders.

Unfortunately for fans of Italian football, they were unable to topple Juventus who clinched their sixth Serie A title in a row, although the season was a lot closer than it has been in recent years.

Honourable mentions include Sevilla, AS Roma with Monchi as the newly appointed sporting director, AS Monaco who, of course, delighted everyone with their counter-attacking football in the Champions League and finally, fallen giants Parma are worth a mention.

That said, here are five teams who will delight us with their football in the 2017/18 season.

#1 RB Leipzig

Although Bayern Munich once again clinched the Bundesliga with relative ease, RB Leipzig were breathing down their necks for much of the 2016/17 campaign. Ralph Hasenhuttl replaced Ralf Rangnick as head coach whilst his high pressure and counter-attacking game was a threat to most teams.

Timo Werner finished as the highest scoring German in domestic football with 21 goals, ahead of Thomas Muller, whilst the 21-year-old was deservedly awarded his first cap for Germany in March.

Alongside Werner, Emil Forsberg and Naby Keita were the key protagonists for Leipzig last season with their free-flowing football. Their performances have attracted the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool and PSG.

Considering their promotion in 2016, they’ve done incredibly well to finish runners-up behind Bayern Munich, qualifying for next season’s Champions League group stages. As they prepare for their first year in European football, RB have already made moves in the transfer market, with Bruma arriving from Galatasaray and Yann Mvogo from Young Boys Bern.