Premier League: 5 teams which slumped after winning the league

The English Premier League is the most watched and the most valuable league in the world, grossing more than 5 billion euros a season in revenue. Consequently, it is also the football league, which spends the most on transfers.

Last summer, the EPL clubs spent a staggering 1.5 billion euros on transfer deals to add a flurry of quality players to the league. This year seems to be no different, with the PL teams having spent over 1.3 billion euros before their August 9 deadline.

With teams having spent actively in the transfer market, this season promises to be highly competitive. A majority of the teams, which finished in the top six last season, have had sweeping changes in their squad and so have the teams returning to the top flight such as Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In anticipation of another thrilling campaign, we take a trip down the memory lane to look at the EPL champions, who slumped after winning the league.

#5 Leeds United

Leeds United was once a dominant force in England.

In the 1973-74 season, Leeds United won the league title, which was contested by 22 teams back then. Out of the 42 matches played, they won 24, drew 14 and lost on only 4 occasions. They scored a total of 66 goals and conceded 31 goals.

However, the Whites failed to emulate their impressive form the next season as they succumbed to pressure of being the defending champions. In their opening match against Stoke City, Leeds lost 3 goals to nil and they never really got going since that point onwards.

Eventually, they placed ninth on the league table, losing on 13 occasions and winning only 16 of their matches.

