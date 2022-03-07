5 teams whose captains have underperformed this season

The importance of the role of a captain in any team cannot be overlooked. A side can have extremely talented individuals on their payroll, but until and unless they uncompromisingly commit to a common cause, all that could amount to nothing.

A team captain doesn't always need to be the best player in the side. A captain has to be someone who can get through to his players, rally them together and be a role model both on and off the pitch. But things can get a little awkward every once in a while when the leader underperforms.

It is difficult to inspire those around you when you are low on confidence and aren't doing too well yourself. This will ultimately be reflected in the team's performances. On that note, let's take a look at five teams whose captains have underperformed this term.

#5 Barcelona - Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique

Barcelona are finally steadying their ship under Xavi Hernandez this season. They're currently unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions. After their initial struggles in the ongoing campaign, the Catalans have climbed back to third in the table.

The improvement in results has plenty to do with the upturn in form of two of their captains, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique since the turn of the year.

But Barcelona will still need to majorly revamp their squad this summer. Both their captains Busquets and Pique are in the twilight of their careers and are nowhere near as quick as they used to be. But despite being 33-years-old, Busuqets has done a decent job this campaign.

Pique, who is another captain and is a dressing room leader, turned in multiple underwhelming performances in the first half of the season. But his form has picked up considerably under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

#4 Atletico Madrid - Koke and Jan Oblak

Reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid were expected to dominate the league this season. However, the Rojiblancos have been uncharacteristically inconsistent and some of their most dependable players have let them down this term.

This includes their captains Koke and Jan Oblak. Koke has consistently delivered bang-average performances this season. There is an argument that Atletico Madrid have played better in his absence and that is very uncharacteristic of the Spanish central midfielder.

Jan Oblak was widely considered to be the best goalkeeper in the business until last season. However, he has had a very underwhelming campaign this time around. Oblak has conceded 47 goals in 36 games and has been able to keep just 10 clean sheets.

The 29-year-old had the second-best save percentage (80%) in La Liga last term. This season, he is the La Liga goalkeeper with lowest save percentage (55.2%).

#3 Everton - Seamus Coleman

Everton finished 10th in the Premier League table in the 2020-21 season. It's worth noting that they were only seven points behind Chelsea, who ended last season in fourth place and occupied the final Champions League berth.

The Toffees' form has tailed off this term and they are presently navigating one of their worst campaigns in recent times.

To make matters worse, their captain, Seamus Coleman, has epitomized their struggles. He has turned in just a handful of decent performances this season and has been pretty lackluster otherwise

The 33-year-old has been largely uninspiring at the back for Everton this season. Coleman has offered nothing of note down the right flank for them. The Irishman has just one goal and one assist to show for his efforts in 22 appearances across all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

The 33-year-old is a good leader but his age is starting to catch up with him. Everton are currently 17th in the Premier League table and are perilously close to the drop zone.

#2 Leicester City - Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester City are yet another team that has had a very underwhelming campaign. The Foxes were unlucky to finish just outside the top four in the last two seasons. But they are presently languishing at 12th in the Premier League table.

They have the sixth-worst defensive record in the league and their usually reliable captain and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has not been anywhere near his best.

The 35-year-old has had a fair share of entirely forgettable outings this season against the likes of Chelsea, Napoli, Liverpool, Manchester City and West Ham to name a few.

If you look at those teams, they are the ones any side would want their captains to be at their best against. Schmeichel has not been able to deliver those kind of performances for his side this season.

#1 Manchester United - Harry Maguire

A large section of Manchester United fans want Harry Maguire to be stripped of the captaincy. Maguire had a great outing in the 2020-21 season for both club and country. However, he has been one of the Red Devils' worst players in the 2021-22 season.

Maguire has looked shaky and underconfident. He has made embarrassing errors at crucial points in several games so far this season.

Maguire has not been anywhere close to being as threatening as he should be from set-pieces. His one-on-one defending has been woeful and his decision making under pressure has been ordinary at best.

If the 29-year-old's form doesn't improve over the remainder of the campaign, it will be hard to justify his presence at Manchester United let alone his inclusion in the starting XI.

