5 teams with most wins in UEFA Champions League history

The UEFA Champions League is the blue riband event of European club football. Originally known as the European Champions Clubs' Cup, the competition has been known as the Champions League since 1992-93.

Since Marseille won the rebranded competition in its inaugural edition, twelve other clubs have also emerged victorious in the Champions League. Seven of them have won the competition on multiple occasions, with Chelsea (2012) the latest first-time winners of the Champions League.

Unsurprisingly, the teams with the most wins in the Champions League era happen to be past winners of the competition. On that note, here's a look at the five teams with the most wins in the Champions League era (since 1992-93). Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: The win tallies are updated until Matchday 2 of the ongoing 2021-22 Champions League.

#5 Juventus - 106

Juventus have had a good start to their 2021-22 Champions League campaign.

Italian giants Juventus are one of 13 teams to have won the Champions League. The Bianconeri's only win in the competition came way back in the mid-90s. They have reached the Champions League final on five more occasions, failing to win any, though.

However, Juventus have had a good start to their 2021-22 campaign with a 3-0 win at Malmo before beating holders Chelsea by a solitary goal at home. The Bianconeri's form in Europe is in stark contrast to how they have fared domestically.

They have won their last four games, but they started their campaign without a win in four. However, under the returning Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus are beginning to rediscover their mojo as they hope to go deep in the Champions League. They travel to Zenit St. Petersburg on Matchday 3.

#4 Manchester United - 122

Manchester United have had an indifferent campaign this season.

Manchester United are one of seven teams to have won the Champions League on multiple occasions.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to win big titles in almost a decade. Their last league title came in 2013, while their last Champions League triumph came in 2008. United did win the Europa League in 2017, though, but lost to Villarreal in the final on penalties earlier this year.

Following their second Champions League triumph in 2008, United have been to two finals in the competition - 2009 and 2011. But both times, they were thwarted by an all-conquering Barcelona team.

United started their Champions League campaign this season with a 2-1 loss at Young Boys. However, the Red Devils bounced back to beat Villarreal by the same scoreline on Matchday 2 to get off the mark.

