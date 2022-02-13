5 teams who have won the Premier League with the highest margin of points

The Premier League is home to some of the greatest teams the world has seen. Since its inception in 1992, only a few sides have been able to dominate such a competitive league. From Manchester United's extraordinary team in the nineties to City's record-breaking Centurions, we have witnessed greatness unfold before our very eyes.

Winning the Premier League requires consistency and persistance

These teams have had astonishing title-winning seasons in which they have achieved glory in the most commanding way possible. But how do they compare with the rest of the great title-winning teams?

Lifting the Premier League trophy is a symbol of pride and prestige for every club in the English top flight. Many teams have got their hands on the elusive trophy, but only a few have won it in style.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five biggest Premier League title-winning margins.

#5 Manchester City: 12 Points (2020-21)

Manchester City’s lethal combination of a world-class coach and a squad brimming with talent makes them one of the most feared sides in Europe. They have been dominating the Premier League for several years and continue to make strides.

The 2020-21 season saw City win the Premier League title by 12 points. They ended the season on 86 points, followed by Manchester United and Liverpool, who finished on 74 and 69 points, respectively. Surprisingly, it was Ilkay Gundogan who scored the most goals for City that season. The German ended the campaign with 13 goals. Kevin De Bruyne was at his usual best and ended the season as City’s top assist provider with 12.

This was also the final season for City legend Sergio Aguero. The Argentine scored his 183rd and 184th league goals on the final day, surpassing Wayne Rooney's record for the most goals for a single club.

#4 Chelsea: 12 Points (2004-05)

The 2004-05 Premier League season was dominated by Chelsea. The Blues won the title with ease and lost only once in the entire campaign, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City. This was Jose Mourinho’s first season in England, and he put on a managerial masterclass.

Chelsea finished the 2004-2005 season on a whopping 95 points and are thus ranked higher than Manchester City on this list.

London rivals Arsenal were 12 points behind the Blues and ended the campaign on 87 points. This was Chelsea’s second title win in the English top-flight and it came after an interval of 50 years. Frank Lampard, one of the greatest midfielders to have played in the league, was Chelsea’s leading goalscorer with 13 strikes.

Petr Cech won the Premier League Golden Glove in the 04-05 season for keeping 25 clean sheets. Remarkably, 10 of these were kept consecutively. Chelsea’s backline was impenetrable at times and they conceded just 15 goals in the entire season.

