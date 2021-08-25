5 most technically gifted players in world football at the moment 

Over the years, the world of football has been graced by some exceptional athletes who have enthralled fans with their extraordinary abilities and exhilarating skills.

Few gifted players of the past include Pele, Maradona, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, just to name a few. These exceptional talents made us fall in love with the game of football and such gifted players have also graced the beautiful game in the past decade.

Today, we take a look at the five most technically gifted players in world football at the moment.

#5 Paul Pogba | Manchester United, France

Paul Pogba has notched up 5 assists in 2 Premier League appearances this season

At his peak, Paul Pogba is one of the most exciting footballers to watch as he is immensely gifted with the ball at his feet.

The Frenchman is one of the most complete midfielders in the world today. Pogba has the physical presence to dictate play in the middle of the park and can run the show single-handedly with his immaculate passing range and vision. He can also back it up with marauding runs into the opposition third and can dribble past the defenders with ease.

The 28-year-old is tactically astute and his technical prowess counts amongst the greatest footballers in the game. Pogba has enjoyed a flying start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, registering five assists in just two appearances, a record for the most assists after two Premier League match-days.

👌 Paul Pogba this season:



4⃣ assists v Leeds

1⃣ assist v Southampton



🤯 No player in Premier League history has managed as many as 5 from the first two games while his 8 in the #EPL in 2021 overall is also the joint most with Pascal Gross.#MUFC #SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/2u0Z0jFreH — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) August 22, 2021

The Frenchman put on a technical masterclass in Manchester United's opening day fixture against Leeds United. Pogba recorded a pass accuracy of 76%, had 49 total touches, made 19 final third passes, attempted six long passes - of which five were successful - and created five chances.

If Paul Pogba can continue this form at Old Trafford, he will prove to be worth every penny of his staggering £89 million transfer fee.

#4 Marco Verratti | Paris Saint-Germain, Italy

Marco Verratti (C) is one of the best central midfielders right now

In a recent interview, Neymar picked five current footballers who have more technical ability than the Brazilian. Marco Verratti was one of the names touted by Neymar.

The Italian is a technically gifted midfielder who can control the game from the middle of the park. He has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the past decade and is highly rated for his impeccable close control with the ball at his feet.

📸 ITALY WATCH 🇮🇹



Marco Verratti started while Gigi Donnarumma was an unused substitute as PSG Defeated Brest 4-2. pic.twitter.com/eBXyHKEiaD — 🇮🇹 🔴 (@FutbolFanatic08) August 20, 2021

Marco Verratti is one of the first names in PSG's star-studded outfit, playing an indispensable role in picking up 27 trophies in French football during his time at the club. He also made an appearance in the Parisians' first appearances in the final of the UEFA Champions League era.

The 28-year-old will hope to create a formidable partnership with Gini Wijnaldum in midfield and propel the Parisians to their first-ever Champions League title.

