5 teenagers who have made their mark in Europe this season

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 // 08 Nov 2018, 19:17 IST

Mbappe is the best teenage footballer in the world right now.

The world has always been obsessed with teenage footballing sensations. Some of the biggest legends of the game had made their debuts as teenagers.

Unfortunately, most of these promising young talents do not get enough first team exposure to prove their worth.

With all the teams across the major European leagues having played at least 10 matches in their leagues, there have been few teenagers who have come of age and really stood out.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at the 5 teenagers who are taking Europe by storm right now.

#5 Jadon Sancho

England Training Session

Jadon Sancho, the former Manchester City academy player, made a switch from the Premier League to the Bundesliga last August, joining Borussia Dortmund, which has emerged as the No.1 destination for promising youngsters looking for some quality first team football in recent years.

Ousmane Dembélé's big-money move to Barcelona setting the trend for other youngsters.

This move turned out to be a success for the 18-year old, as he received his maiden call-up to the England senior squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures in October and made his debut for the Three Lions, following an impressive start to the 2018-19 season.

Jadon Sancho is the first English player in Europe’s top five divisions this season to be directly involved in 10 league goals.



• 6 assists

• 4 goals



He just won’t stop. pic.twitter.com/7cMlklBnms — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 27, 2018

Sancho has featured in all the 10 games for Dortmund and already had his say in the high-flying start of the club with 4 goals and 6 assists to his name in just 455 minutes.

#4 Reiss Nelson

Nelson in currently on loan at Hoffenheim from Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson joins his former England U-19 teammate Sancho as one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe so far, after having an instant impact in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim this season.

The on-loan Arsenal youth academy product, has only played 317 minutes of football this season, but already finds himself as the top-scorer for Hoffenheim with 5 goals.

Reiss Nelson's first six shots on target in the Bundesliga:



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👐⚽️



Another goal for the Arsenal loanee. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QdkM4KntnI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2018

The 18-year-old's reputation is growing exponentially in Germany and his incredible goal against Bayer Leverkusen make him a player whose development should be closely followed by Arsenal fans.

Recent reports suggest that if he keeps performing like this, Emery might recall him early from the loan spell, suggesting that he has a bright future at the Emirates stadium.

