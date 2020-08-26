5 things Barcelona must do if they lose Lionel Messi

The day that Barcelona's fanbase postponed from their thoughts for the past several years may finally be here after all. In a fax message that will likely pass into legend, Lionel Messi informed the Barcelona board yesterday that he would no longer like to remain a part of a club that he has been associated with for the past two decades.

It is no secret that Lionel Messi does not get along with the Barcelona board. The Blaugrana's incompetent administration has run the club into the ground with its lack of foresight and has left its successors to rebuild what was once of the most powerful forebearers of football in Europe.

Lionel Messi has asked to leave Barcelona after almost two decades with the Spanish giants.https://t.co/GMmpoa72OS pic.twitter.com/t9fxuYLVik — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 25, 2020

Barcelona will have to find a way to compensate for Lionel Messi's departure

Lionel Messi has dragged Barcelona past the finish line on several occasions over the past few seasons. Barcelona is one of the worst-run clubs in the world at the moment and has suffered consecutive humiliations in the Champions League despite Lionel Messi's presence.

Barcelona has an insurmountable amount of work to do over the next few months to remain relevant in the context of Europe. Several high-profile clubs are circling Barcelona at the moment waiting for their shot at convincing Lionel Messi to spend the next phase of his legendary career in accordance with their liking.

The days to come are critical to the future of FC Barcelona. With Lionel Messi's departure a near certainty, every single decision taken by those in power at the club is likely to influence the future of football in Catalunya. Barcelona is at the cusp of a phase that could determine the fortunes of the club for decades to come and it needs to take a few measures to stay on the right side of history.

#5 Invest wisely

Barcelona needs to be smart

Advertisement

For a club that used to take pride in its efficient scouting system, Barcelona has lost its way over the past few years. It is safe to say that some of the transfer decisions taken by the club reek of sheer stupidity and misdirection.

Barcelona's failed exploits in the transfer market have resulted in a number of liabilities and a wage bill that has dwindled the club's resources. Barcelona has often resorted to putting all its eggs in one expensive basket on several occasions in the past few years and will have to make amends to its ineffective transfer policy over the coming months.

The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, and Antoine Griezmann cost the club a near-unnatural amount of money and while these players can still be of value to Barcelona, the club cannot afford to splurge the remainder of its assets on a single high-profile player. Lionel Messi's sale will offer Barcelona a financial boost and the club will be consigned to the history books if it fails to use those funds wisely.

#4 Revive La Masia

La Masia is crucial to Barcelona's success

Barcelona's famed youth academy has been an unfortunate casualty of the club's gross incompetence over the past few years. La Masia has always been a centrepiece of Barcelona's incredible success story and has yielded the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta.

The fact that the team that takes the pitch today has an average age nearing 30 is a testament to the sheer neglect that the academy has faced over the past few years.

Almost five years since I watched Barcelona U19s play the now disbanded Nike Academy at Wembley.



These Barcelona players are all now in their 20s, most have either left Barcelona or quit football. Only Riqui Puig has managed a dozen or so La Liga games.



(Oh, and Nike won 2-1) pic.twitter.com/XPgHP9CPAX — 𝙆𝙚𝙩𝙘𝙝 ⚽️💻🎙📻 (@ketchell) August 24, 2020

La Masia itself, however, continues to produce talents that can potentially take the world by storm. Thiago Alcantara gave the Barcelona board a massive slap in the face by inspiring Bayern Munich's 8-2 victory against the Catalans and making a statement to a club that has refused to take back one of its most prodigious sons on several occasions in the past.

The likes of Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati have already made inroads into the first team and their performances are the ideal indicator of what La Masia is truly capable of. A host of highly-rated youngsters including Ilaix Moriba and Monchu are waiting in the wings and Barcelona's renaissance will remain heavily dependent on the players that have been forged at the club's academy.

Also Read: 5 reasons why leaving Barcelona could be the right decision for Lionel Messi