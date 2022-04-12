5 things Chelsea need to do to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg

Last Wednesday (6 April), Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid outsmarted, outclassed, and outplayed Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Playing with fire in their belly, Los Blancos snatched a thoroughly deserved 1-3 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash. Their veteran striker, Karim Benzema, was the undisputed star of the show, netting a superb hat-trick to ensure Real Madrid’s first-ever win over Chelsea.

The Blues were in sixes and sevens against the Whites last week, lacking quality in every department. In front of a roaring, hostile Santiago Bernabeu, the reigning European champions have a shot at undoing that. Of course, overturning a two-goal deficit is incredibly difficult in itself. The task becomes borderline impossible when the most successful team in the history of the competition stands in the way. Yet, Chelsea must try to win the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night (12 April).

Of course, Tuchel’s men must play the perfect game to get the job done. Below, we will take a look at the five areas they must focus on. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five things the Londoners must do to progress to the semi-finals at the expense of Real.

#5 Not afford Vinicius Jr. space

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Behind Benzema, Vinicius Junior has easily been Real Madrid’s best player this season. Under Ancelotti, the Brazilian has learned to control his impulses and make better choices in the final third.

This season alone, the left-winger has pitched in with 17 goals and 16 assists in 42 games across competitions, a tally only bettered by Benzema.

SayantanRm⚪️ @sayantanxcr7 Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr this season



-36 goals and 17 goals

-18 assists and 13 assists



Best duo in the World! Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr this season -36 goals and 17 goals-18 assists and 13 assists Best duo in the World! https://t.co/zx0gzuxy6V

Vinicius is an excellent dribbler, of course, but he, too, has his kryptonite. Unless he is afforded space down the left-hand channel, his contribution to the game could take a massive plunge.

In the first leg, Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen and Reece James failed to keep up with him, allowing Vinicius Jr. to assist Benzema’s opener. If the Blues are to mount a comeback, starving the quick-footed Brazilian star should definitely be on their list of priorities.

#4 Score an early goal

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

Courtesy of their emphatic display in London, Real Madrid currently have a two-goal lead in the tie. The away-goal rule has been abolished this season, meaning the Blues could push the game into extra-time or penalties with a 0-2 scoreline.

To give themselves a chance, in regular time or penalties, Tuchel’s side must score the first goal, and they must get it early.

They must come out of the gate all guns blazing and win the ball back higher up the pitch. Madrid could look to slow down the tempo from time to time, but the visitors must make it a point to play on their own terms.

Romelu Lukaku is set to miss the game due to illness, so the onus will be on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to lead the charge. Luckily for the Blues, both stars were on the scoresheet in their massive 6-0 win over Southampton last weekend and should be full of confidence against the Whites.

#3 Win the midfield battle

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid - Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Playing on their own terms and winning the midfield battle is of paramount importance. In the first leg, Carlo Ancelotti used Fede Valverde on the right-wing. He covered Daniel Carvajal, overloaded the midfield, and also pushed up when needed.

The Uruguayan’s work rate and stamina caught the Blues by surprise as they failed to find a way to deal with him. Unless the Italian manager opts for something drastic, Valverde could start again on the right flank, and Tuchel must deal with it effectively this time around.

The only change in the XI against Chelsea will be Nacho for Militao (suspended). Valverde will start again with KCM.

Additionally, Real Madrid’s midfield trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos were also comfortable against Chelsea, easily winning their battles. Unless Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Co. step up to the plate, Madrid could once again dominate the midfield in the return leg.

#2 Put pressure on Nacho

Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

With Eder Militao and David Alaba operating at the heart of the defense, Real Madrid looked rock-solid in the first leg. They read the danger easily, were quick to put in blocks, and did not let attackers run past them.

Unfortunately for the Whites, Militao picked up a caution last week, which will see him miss the second leg due to an accumulation of cards. In his absence, Nacho is set to come in, which could work in Chelsea’s favor.

Alaba loves overlapping, Nacho is error prone. Militao out! Timo Werner in. Advantage Chelsea.

The Spaniard is an exceptional defender in his own right, but he does not have as strong an understanding with Alaba as Militao does. He is often slow to react and is not the most intimidating presence in the air.

If the visitors can isolate him and pile on pressure, they might be able to squeeze a mistake or two out of him.

#1 Keep a lid on Karim Benzema

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid - Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Having scored two consecutive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages, Karim Benzema is easily the most in-form forward in the world right now. At 34, the Frenchman has got his second wind and looks to be sharper and quicker than ever before.

Unless Chelsea find a way to deal with him, there might not be any respite for them in Tuesday’s second leg.

Benzema does not need much space to make an impact. He can drop down to midfield when needed. And, of course, can score any type of goal from any angle conceivable. Tuchel might have to mark him very closely on Tuesday night to dampen his effect. To do that, he will need the help of Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

The German, in particular, cut a frustrating figure last week and was partially at fault for Benzema’s third goal. The 29-year-old must step up to the plate this week if the Blues are to have any chance at keeping the Ballon d’Or contender at bay.

