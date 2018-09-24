5 things Chelsea needs to change after West Ham draw

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.97K // 24 Sep 2018, 05:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea faced a stringent and defensively disciplined West Ham at the London Stadium in a Super Sunday clash in the Premier League. It was a perfect evening for the people of London to watch the two great clubs clash in a fiery London derby. The match ended in a goalless draw.

The match's result was a pure reflection of how both the clubs played out the 90 minutes. Chelsea attacked probably every minute of the game against their fellow Londoners but was extremely poor in their finishing.

While on the other hand, West Ham was defensively very organised. The Hammers did look little uncomfortable during various parts of the game, and it was rightly so as their opponents contained the likes of Hazard and Willian, but they were able to suppress the Blues successfully.

Let's look at some tactical analysis and 5 things we learned from the 0-0 result:

#5 Drop David Luiz, bring on Christensen

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

It's a fact that David Luiz's second innings with Chelsea is nowhere near his first spell with the Blues. It was hard to replicate his first spell, as he won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 and Europa League in 2013, before leaving for PSG to pursue his future career.

David Luiz was noticeably slow in today's game and struggled particularly against West Ham's attackers Andriy Yarmolenko and Michail Antonio. The same has been the situation for all the past gameweeks when Chelsea has looked dominating on the front, but vulnerable at the back. Defense is not up to the par, what Chelsea boasted, during the Terry-Ivanovic-Cahill-Ashley Cole era.

Antonio Rudiger has been impressive so far, and that leaves Chelsea's reason for vulnerability with Brazilian David Luiz. Young sensation under Antonio Conte, Andreas Christensen has been warming the bench under Maurizio Sarri but showed dominant signs in the Europa League fixture in midweek.

It's high time Sarri starts playing Christensen and Rudiger as the Back Two, and that might finally be the solution to Chelsea's defensive problems.

1 / 5 NEXT