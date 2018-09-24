Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things Chelsea needs to change after West Ham draw

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Feature
3.97K   //    24 Sep 2018, 05:21 IST

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea faced a stringent and defensively disciplined West Ham at the London Stadium in a Super Sunday clash in the Premier League. It was a perfect evening for the people of London to watch the two great clubs clash in a fiery London derby. The match ended in a goalless draw.

The match's result was a pure reflection of how both the clubs played out the 90 minutes. Chelsea attacked probably every minute of the game against their fellow Londoners but was extremely poor in their finishing.

While on the other hand, West Ham was defensively very organised. The Hammers did look little uncomfortable during various parts of the game, and it was rightly so as their opponents contained the likes of Hazard and Willian, but they were able to suppress the Blues successfully.

Let's look at some tactical analysis and 5 things we learned from the 0-0 result:

#5 Drop David Luiz, bring on Christensen

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

It's a fact that David Luiz's second innings with Chelsea is nowhere near his first spell with the Blues. It was hard to replicate his first spell, as he won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 and Europa League in 2013, before leaving for PSG to pursue his future career.

David Luiz was noticeably slow in today's game and struggled particularly against West Ham's attackers Andriy Yarmolenko and Michail Antonio. The same has been the situation for all the past gameweeks when Chelsea has looked dominating on the front, but vulnerable at the back. Defense is not up to the par, what Chelsea boasted, during the Terry-Ivanovic-Cahill-Ashley Cole era.

Antonio Rudiger has been impressive so far, and that leaves Chelsea's reason for vulnerability with Brazilian David Luiz. Young sensation under Antonio Conte, Andreas Christensen has been warming the bench under Maurizio Sarri but showed dominant signs in the Europa League fixture in midweek.

It's high time Sarri starts playing Christensen and Rudiger as the Back Two, and that might finally be the solution to Chelsea's defensive problems.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard N'Golo Kante Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
I was married to Zidane, then fell in love with Cristiano, now secretly dating Eden Hazard.
Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18/19: West Ham vs Chelsea Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
West Ham vs Chelsea 0-0: 5 Talking Points, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham v Chelsea: Match...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Preview to Chelsea's clash...
RELATED STORY
West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Jorginho sets new passing record in West Ham draw
RELATED STORY
Sarri will need flexibility to keep Chelsea competitive
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, West Ham United 0 - 0 Chelsea: 3...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 5-1 West Ham, 20 January 2002: Where are the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us