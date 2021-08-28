5 things Cristiano Ronaldo could achieve at Manchester United

After a frenetic last few hours of dramatic developments, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sensational return to Manchester United. The Portuguese was looking increasingly likely to join Manchester City for large swathes of the day, but has chosen to return to his former side.

Despite his staggering exploits in three seasons at the club, Ronaldo was strongly linked with an exit from Juventus this summer. He played in the first game of the 2021-22 Serie A season, as there was no offer on the table for the Portuguese striker. But things moved at breakneck speed on Friday (August 27).

With Manchester City dropping out of the race to sign the 36-year-old, Manchester United tabled a formal offer for their former player. This was eventually accepted by Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at his old stomping ground as one of the best players to have graced the game since leaving Old Trafford to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Ahead of his much-awaited second debut for the club, here's a look at five things Ronaldo could achieve at Manchester United:

#5 Become the second player to score 800 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a prolific scorer.

During his nearly two-decade-long illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a prolific scorer for club and country.

The 36-year-old has scored 781 goals for club and country, including 109 strikes for Portugal. The Portuguese striker recently overtook Brazilian legend Pele (757) to move to second in the all-time goalscorers' list.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo - 758 goals

🇧🇷 Pele - 757 goals



With his two goals tonight, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the 2nd highest goal scorer of all time, and he's not too far behind top spot... 👀👑 https://t.co/jUe4R3OIiC pic.twitter.com/VwstGtaE9l — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 3, 2021

Ronaldo is now just 19 strikes away from joining Josef Bican (805) as the only players to score 800 career goals, a milestone he could achieve this season with Manchester United. In fact, the Portugal captain could even overtake the Czech player and go atop the all-time list, which would be another feather in his glorious cap.

#4 Register the most Champions League hat-tricks in history

Cristiano Ronaldo has eight hat-tricks in the Champions League.

Apart from being the top scorer for Real Madrid (450), Cristiano Ronaldo (134) is also the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

Among the slew of records Ronaldo holds in the competition is for the most hat-tricks. The Portuguese shares the record with his arch-rival Lionel Messi as both players have eight hat-tricks in the competition. With the Portuguese star back in the familiar environs of Old Trafford, where he first made his name, Ronaldo will fancy his chances of taking sole ownership of the record.

Hat-trick hero! Cristiano Ronaldo's treble - his 8th in the Champions League - sends Juventus through to the quarter-finals after overturning 2-0 first-leg loss...#UCL | @juventusfcen | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/jb9Q4LA4Sx — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 5, 2021

Manchester United have drawn Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys in this season's Champions League. With Ronaldo likely to be available for all of these matches, he could score a record-setting ninth hat-trick during the group stages.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra