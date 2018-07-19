5 things Maurizio Sarri needs to do at Chelsea in order to win the Premier League

Nilalohit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.51K // 19 Jul 2018, 21:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea unveiled new head coach Maurizio Sarri on 14th of July

After months of speculation, Chelsea fans were finally given the good news this past weekend as Maurizio Sarri was appointed as the new Blues boss. Antonio Conte is gone and with him his dogmatic style of play as well. Sarri's arrival at Stamford Bridge has brought a lot of excitement and intrigue, considering the expansive style of football he advocated in Napoli.

Having said that, the basic rule at Chelsea is to win trophies. No manager has survived without them. No matter how impressive and easy on the eye football they might produce, silverware is what they will be judged on.

And what makes Sarri's task even more challenging is the fact that Chelsea are in a state of disarray. He has to deal with the player-unhappiness situation and boardroom egos, along with the problems on the pitch. With Premier League less than three weeks away, he will have his work cut out for him.

Here's a list of five things the Italian boss needs to do in order to win the Premier League in 2018/19. Let's have a look:

#5 Help Alvaro Morata get back to form

Alvaro Morata during a Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session

One of the many reasons for Chelsea’s dismal show last season was the form of Alvaro Morata. In what was a club record signing, Morata joined Chelsea last summer and was expected to fill the boots of Diego Costa. The Spaniard hit the ground quickly and started in great fashion. However, a run of injuries and a flurry of easy misses meant he was low in confidence by the turn of the new year. The 25-year-old cut a sorry figure by the end of the season as goals eluded him on a regular basis.

If that was not enough, he was ignored for a place in Spain’s World Cup squad for Russia. Therefore Sarri’s role is extremely important here as the new Chelsea coach needs to instill a sense of aspiration in the Spanish forward and sort of revive him to his usual goal-scoring self. The former Napoli boss must create an efficient supply line behind the no. 9 that can help him flourish like he did early on last season.

1 / 5 NEXT