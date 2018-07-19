Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things Maurizio Sarri needs to do at Chelsea in order to win the Premier League

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.51K   //    19 Jul 2018, 21:48 IST

Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea unveiled new head coach Maurizio Sarri on 14th of July

After months of speculation, Chelsea fans were finally given the good news this past weekend as Maurizio Sarri was appointed as the new Blues boss. Antonio Conte is gone and with him his dogmatic style of play as well. Sarri's arrival at Stamford Bridge has brought a lot of excitement and intrigue, considering the expansive style of football he advocated in Napoli.

Having said that, the basic rule at Chelsea is to win trophies. No manager has survived without them. No matter how impressive and easy on the eye football they might produce, silverware is what they will be judged on.

And what makes Sarri's task even more challenging is the fact that Chelsea are in a state of disarray. He has to deal with the player-unhappiness situation and boardroom egos, along with the problems on the pitch. With Premier League less than three weeks away, he will have his work cut out for him.

Here's a list of five things the Italian boss needs to do in order to win the Premier League in 2018/19. Let's have a look:

#5 Help Alvaro Morata get back to form

Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session
Alvaro Morata during a Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session

One of the many reasons for Chelsea’s dismal show last season was the form of Alvaro Morata. In what was a club record signing, Morata joined Chelsea last summer and was expected to fill the boots of Diego Costa. The Spaniard hit the ground quickly and started in great fashion. However, a run of injuries and a flurry of easy misses meant he was low in confidence by the turn of the new year. The 25-year-old cut a sorry figure by the end of the season as goals eluded him on a regular basis.

If that was not enough, he was ignored for a place in Spain’s World Cup squad for Russia. Therefore Sarri’s role is extremely important here as the new Chelsea coach needs to instill a sense of aspiration in the Spanish forward and sort of revive him to his usual goal-scoring self. The former Napoli boss must create an efficient supply line behind the no. 9 that can help him flourish like he did early on last season.








1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Napoli Football Eden Hazard Alvaro Morata Chelsea Transfer News
Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
5 Napoli players Maurizio Sarri wants to bring to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 players who may play a key role at Chelsea under...
RELATED STORY
Should Chelsea sack Antonio Conte? Maurizio Sarri...
RELATED STORY
Key things to know about the future Chelsea boss Maurizio...
RELATED STORY
Antonio Conte "disgusted" with Chelsea treatment as...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Jorginho is a good signing for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
How Jorginho will improve Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Destinations For Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
5 big decisions Maurizio Sarri must make at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Five midfielders Maurizio Sarri could sign at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us