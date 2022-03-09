5 things Neymar needs to do to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or

The Ballon d'Or is arguably the most prestigious individual accolade in football. Every footballer worth their salt dreams of standing up there on the podium and delivering their well-rehearsed acceptance speech. Of course, winning the Ballon d'Or is easier said than done, especially in the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, as their influence wanes, a power struggle between aspiring candidates seems to be on the horizon.

PSG superstar Neymar has long been a contender for the prestigious honor, but the Brazilian hasn’t yet managed to bag one. His best run came in 2015 when he made it into the final three-man shortlist. Neymar’s then-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi ended up lifting the award, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing second. The Brazil international finished the race in third place.

The 30-year-old had a tough time keeping himself fit early in the season. Fortunately, he has since put the problems in the rearview mirror and is determined to end the season strongly. If he can remain fit and attain a few goals, we do not see why he will not be in serious contention for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Below are five factors that could help him win the Ballon d'Or in 2022:

#5 Hit double digits in goals and assists in Ligue 1

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

With a 13 point lead at the top, Paris Saint-Germain are currently cruising to the French top-flight title. Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in the league, has been PSG’s best performer. Catching up with the Frenchman will not be easy for Neymar, but he must try to up the ante to improve his Ballon d'Or chances.

J. @MessiIizer Streets will never forget this Neymar Streets will never forget this Neymar https://t.co/jC4c0bddPn

The 30-year-old currently has four goals and three assists to his name in 13 matches. With only 11 games left to play this season, Neymar will have to manage at least 13 goal contributions (6 goals, 7 assists) to secure a respectable finish. It is likely to be a tough task for the Brazilian, but it shouldn’t be unattainable for a Golden Ball aspirant.

#4 Produce man of the match displays in Champions League knockout stages

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

In the 2019-20 season, Neymar helped his side to the Champions League final. He netted two goals in the last-16 against Borussia Dortmund and provided an assist each against Atalanta and RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The left-winger drew a blank against Bayern Munich in the final, but his efforts leading up to the grand event were widely lauded.

NeymarXtra™️ @NeymarXtra Might as well rename the skill "The Neymar" Might as well rename the skill "The Neymar" https://t.co/Dyoa4sfc7p

If he wishes to make himself a contender for this year’s Ballon d'Or, he must find it in himself to produce match-winning performances this season. He’ll have the perfect opportunity to make his intentions known on Wednesday night itself when PSG play Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second-leg.

#3 Win the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Helping PSG to the Champions League title this season would make Neymar a favorite for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Paris have been desperately chasing the elusive trophy for over a decade now and are prepared to do everything in their power to attain it. They have only played in one Champions League final in their history (2019-20), which is unacceptable for a team as ambitious as them.

Football España @footballespana_ Neymar Jr., on whether playing Messi, Mbappe and himself unbalances PSG:



"I don't agree with that. If you want to compare, at Barcelona we played the same way. We attacked the same and defended in the same way. We will do the same as we did in Paris." Neymar Jr., on whether playing Messi, Mbappe and himself unbalances PSG:"I don't agree with that. If you want to compare, at Barcelona we played the same way. We attacked the same and defended in the same way. We will do the same as we did in Paris." https://t.co/GnCyIggYgo

With the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar leading their attack, PSG have a golden opportunity to end their drought this season. Standing out in the presence of Mbappe and Messi could be a challenge for the former Santos man.

However, if he doesn’t squander chances in front of goal and keep his creative juices flowing, he could emerge as the Parisians' undisputed messiah. Now is the time for Neymar to avenge 2019-20's defeat and lead PSG to their first Champions League title.

#2 Win the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil v Colombia - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

The most prestigious cup competition in football, the FIFA World Cup, is set to be hosted in Qatar later this year. Brazil have already secured qualification for the marquee event and are eager to go deep into the tournament. The Selecao have plenty of brilliant players in their ranks, but none would be more scrutinized than their star man Neymar.

Brazil’s creator in chief, Neymar, is capable of not only scoring but also creating for fun. In his country’s colors, the PSG star has always played with more confidence, and the fans will expect nothing less in Qatar this year.

𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 @PSGINT_



Santos

Barcelona

PSG

Brazil



Assists Neymar Assists:SantosBarcelonaPSGBrazilAssists Neymar Assists:6️⃣ 4️⃣ Santos ⚪5️⃣ 0️⃣ Barcelona 🔵🔴 5️⃣ 0️⃣ PSG 🔴🔵6️⃣ 4️⃣ Brazil 🇧🇷 2️⃣ 2️⃣ 5️⃣ Assists 📊 https://t.co/e1xLzGFGKu

Since making his debut for Brazil in 2010, Neymar has played in 116 games for his country's senior team, registering 70 goals and 52 assists. If he can play to the best of his abilities and produce match-winning performances in crucial matches, the 30-year-old will surely be in contention for the Golden Ball. Winning the Golden Ball at the World Cup could go a long way in helping him win his first Ballon d'Or this year.

#1 Neymar must win the World Cup with Brazil

Brazil v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Ballon d'Or gives great importance to international tournaments. Last year, Lionel Messi’s Copa America win helped him bag his seventh Ballon d'Or, although Robert Lewandowski was statistically better. To win his first Ballon d'Or award, Neymar must take a page out of Messi’s book and try his best to lead Brazil to international glory.

All about Brazillian magician Neymar @AhmedUm68632587 Just 8 months left for the World Cup in Qatar to begin

Brazil is ready. The King is ready. No one deserves the World Cup this year more than King Neymar Just 8 months left for the World Cup in Qatar to beginBrazil is ready. The King is ready. No one deserves the World Cup this year more than King Neymar https://t.co/3lVFlE0XOQ

Of course, winning the World Cup is arguably the hardest thing in football, and Brazil are far from the most capable team around. Yet, with a bit of luck and a lot of determination, the five-time World Cup winners could reach the latter stages of the tournament. An appearance in the final would help Neymar’s Ballon d'Or aspirations, while a win could all but seal his first Ballon d'Or win in 2022.

Edited by Ashwin