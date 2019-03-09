5 things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done to make Manchester United a fearsome unit

The Baby Faced Assassin in all his glory

When it was announced in December that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was going to take over Manchester United as the interim boss, no one could have predicted what we have seen from the Red Devils in the Norwegian's 3 months tenure.

Manchester United were 11 points behind the top 4 when Solskjaer took over. Right now, they are 4th in the league and just 3 points behind Tottenham Hotspurs. What a turnaround it's been. Recently, they upset the odds by beating Paris Saint-Germain in an incredible tie in the Champions League to progress into the quarterfinals.

The Norwegian has done almost nothing wrong since taking over. In this article, we discuss the 5 most important things that Solskjaer has done to make Manchester United a scary outfit.

They are as follows:

#5 Rejuvenated the midfield and defense

The midfield and defense have woken up

So many times under Jose Mourinho, you would have heard people screaming that Manchester United's midfield and defense isn't doing enough. Many times even the former Red Devils manager admitted that the quality of United's backline isn't good enough.

Manchester United under Solskjaer though has been brilliant defensively as well as in the midfield. Paul Pogba, now given freedom to roam about on the pitch has looked unstoppable. He's scoring and assisting for fun, something he never did under the former Portuguese manager. Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic have been wonderful for United.

They are the ones doing the dirty work on the other side of the pitch, while the French World Cup winner wrecks havoc in the opposing half. Victor Lindelof now has truly established himself as number 1 center back of Manchester United. The Iceman, as he is called, has really had a calming effect on the backline and he hardly played under Jose Mourinho, the manager who signed him.

Chris Smalling returning from injury has been fantastic too. His recent performance against Paris Saint-Germain is a testament to it. Solskjaer has given confidence to these lads and told them how good they are, in contrast to Mourinho, who always found a flaw, even if there wasn't one.

