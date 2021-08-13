5 things Real Madrid need to do to be competitive again

Real Madrid are a club with the highest European pedigree. The modern iteration of Los Blancos has been immensely successful with four European Cups. That being said, the last three years have seen a drop in the club's ability to compete on the continental stage, despite securing a La Liga title as recently as the 2019-20 season.

Real problems at Real Madrid

Many European superclubs seem to have reached turning points over the last three seasons, and Real Madrid are no different. With power shifting towards Premier League clubs and Paris Saint-Germain, here are 5 potential solutions to make Real Madrid successful again.

#5 Rejuvenating an aging midfield

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are bonafide Real Madrid legends who were at the forefront of the club's European dominance. At 31 and 35 respectively, some might suggest the two stalwarts are past their time as a creative force.

Real Madrid may need to explore alternatives to these legends before any dip in their form proves costly. Kroos and Modric need to stay protected as the last pillars of a now concluded dynasty. The likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, who have promised great things while on loan spells, could be integrated into the first team.

#4 Fixing the Super League fallout

The announcement of the European Super League concept shocked fans and players alike in a brazen attempt to privatize and protect the wealth of the biggest European clubs.

The mastermind behind the infamous idea, Florentino Perez, saw his dream fall apart in a matter of days amidst protests and moral rejection of his attempts to secure the status quo in the footballing hierarchy.

These are extremely tough times financially for football clubs across the world, with the COVID-19 pandemic killing major matchday revenue streams and merchandise sales.

Footballing giants such as Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid have suffered a great financial hemorrhage and are struggling to return to their old heights.

With the planned stadium redevelopment, Real Madrid have invested close to nothing in their squad. To make things worse, they have just lost Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, in addition to the departure of talismanic manager Zinedine Zidane. A substantial financial investment is the need of the hour to win the fans' confidence after these tough times.

