5 things Real Madrid need to do next season

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14   //    19 Jun 2019, 14:37 IST

Real Madrid have begun rebuilding in earnest
Real Madrid have begun rebuilding in earnest

Following what was a pretty dismal season by the club’s very lofty standards, things are looking brighter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Long time target Eden Hazard has finally arrived from Chelsea. The Belgian's arrival coincides with that of a number of players including Serbian hotshot Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt. Left-back looks to become a position of strength over the next decade with the arrival of French international Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyonnais.

This is coupled with the already agreed arrivals of Brazilian international centre-back Eder Militao from FC Porto and young starlet Rodrygo Goes from Santos.

A sum of €303m has already been spent to bring in these players and a significant number of players are expected to go the other way as well as the club looks to balance the books.

With Zinedine Zidane firmly entrenched as the head coach at Real Madrid, here is a look at 5 things they need to do differently next season.


#5 Send out starlets on loan

Players like Reguilon will need to go on loan
Players like Reguilon will need to go on loan

Unlike El Clasico rivals, Barcelona, Real Madrid’s La Fabrica has produced a decent crop of players in the last decade or so. Real’s cantera has not had a Golden Generation similar to the 1984-1987 set at Barca (Gerald Pique, Cesc Fabregas and Lionel Messi were a couple of years behind Xavi and Andreas Iniesta).

However, the current crop of young guns looks to have the potential to be decent for the club in the long term. The likes of Borja Mayoral, Raul De Tomas and Sergio Reguilon as well as others like Federico Valverde, Martin Odegaard and Jesus Vallejo will need loan spells or sales with buyback clauses at clubs where they will get regular action.

Currently, when all the on-loan players return, the club could have as many as 37 players on its books for pre-season. It would be ludicrous to suggest that all the unwanted players especially the younger ones should be sold.

It would make more sense for the players with potential to be sent out on loan for at least a season so they can gain much-needed experience.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Eden Hazard Sergio Ramos Football Top 5/Top 10 Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
