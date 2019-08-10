×
5 things to expect from Manchester United vs Chelsea

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.79K   //    10 Aug 2019, 03:39 IST

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United will be playing Chelsea on Sunday in their first Premier League game of the season. The fans have got to be excited about the team, especially after what they have seen so far from their team in pre-season games. This will without a doubt be a much sterner test than the pre-season games they've played.

The game will no doubt have some colourful moments and it may set the benchmark for the season for both teams. Chelsea will be playing for the first time in a competitive fixture under Frank Lampard and if pre-season is anything to go by, exciting times lie ahead for them.

Manchester United, too, had a great pre-season and they are expected to implement their new style of play in a competitive fixture against Chelsea on Sunday. This game will not be lacking in drama and fireworks from all indications.

Here’s what we can expect to see from the Red Devils in this tie.

A new look back-four

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly
Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

For the first time in years, Manchester United's defence picks itself. With the addition of Wan-Bissaka to this side, the team now has a specialist full-back that can complement the other defenders. And, in Harry Maguire, they now have a centre back ready to nail down the position alongside Victor Lindelof.

The left-back is now fully owned by Luke Shaw who was United’s standout performer last season. The back four for this game and in most games of the season, barring any serious injuries is going to be Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

The back four - on paper, atleast - looks settled and the manager will be happy about the players he can call upon to guard David de Gea's goal.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Manchester United Paul Pogba N'Golo Kante Ole Gunnar Solskjær
