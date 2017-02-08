5 things to look forward to in Europe this week

Enthhralling week of football sees the return of the Champions league

by Rahul Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 17:02 IST

The fixture schedules for the European teams are getting more and more hectic as the action in February is about to kick into full gear. The Premier League has not provided any shortage of entertainment since the start of the year, with another headliner in game week 25. Struggling Liverpool will take on an impressive Spurs team in a fight at the top of the table.

The other European leagues also offer equal value, with Real Madrid itching to get back on the pitch, as they aim to extend their lead at the top, following their postponed game against Celta Vigo last week.

Elsewhere, the European continental competitions will also return to action for the first time since December.

#1 Make or break time for Liverpool against Tottenham

The Reds have not won on home turf or in the league in 2017

Arsenal open the weekend’s fixtures in England when they host a rejuvenated Hull City side at the Emirates. Arsene Wenger’s team are fresh off a thrashing at the hands of Chelsea, while The Tigers recorded a commanding win over Liverpool in the previous week.

Manchester United will look to replicate their performance against Leicester last week when they take on Watford. Champions Leicester City are dangerously close to the relegation zone after losing their last five league games and they travel to Swansea in a crucial tie at the bottom of the table.

League leaders Chelsea travel to Burnley, while Manchester City visits Bournemouth on Monday.

But the biggest fixture of the weekend comes in Saturday’s late fixture with Liverpool welcoming Tottenham to Anfield. The Reds have not won on home turf or in the league in 2017 and Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his side to register their first win since the end of December.

Tottenham will pose a tough challenge though, as they aim to close the gap on Chelsea. A win for Tottenham can effectively end Liverpool’s title ambitions while Klopp’s team might also risk further dropping down the table.

Also Read: Liam's Corner: Marco Silva's miracle, Liverpool crumble, Mkhi's magic and Chelsea's impending title