5 things to watch out for as the La Liga resumes

A look at five aspects of particular interest as the 2019-20 La Liga has resumed after a three-month break.

In one of the tightest title races in years, squads need to keep their players fresh as 11 games need to be played out in 39 days.

La Liga

La Liga returned this Friday with the El Gran Derby where Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-0. It has been a really exciting season so far. With 11 games to go, there are a few things to watch out for in the remaining gameweeks.

But before that, here's a recap of the 2019-20 La Liga season. After two years of absolute dominance from Barcelona, this season has been a competitive one.

Barcelona currently lead the proceedings but Real Madrid are only two points behind. The fierce rivals have already exchanged positions a number of times at the top of the table, with each team punishing every slipup of the other.

Sevilla and Real Sociedad occupy the Champions League places while Getafe and Atletico Madrid are in the Europa League places. However, the race for European places is very close as Valencia, Villarreal, Granada and Athletic Bilbao are in the mix too.

It's close at the foot of the table as well. Espanyol, Leganes and Mallorca constitute the bottom three but the likes of Celta Vigo, Eibar and Real Valladolid are yet to be assured of safety.

On that note, let us have a look at five things to look out for as the La Liga action resumed after a near three-month break.

Five things to look out for as La Liga resumes after a three-month break:

#5: Rotation and substitutions

Luka Jovic might get some more game-time.

Rotations and substitutions will have an increased importance in the proceedings as the La Liga season has restarted after a long break. Games will be flowing in thick and fast, and keeping the squads fresh will be of prime importance for all the La Liga clubs.

This might even have a significant say in the title race as it remains to be seen how Barcelona's ageing and often injury prone squad deals with the packed La Liga schedule. This also means that players who have received less game-time will now get a chance to showcase their abilities on a more regular basis.

The likes of James Rodriguez and Luka Jovic at Real Madrid, Riqui Puig at Barcelona and Marcos Llorente at Atletico Madrid will be desperate to show their quality in whatever game-time they recieve. It would also be a test of pedigree for the respective club managers on whom these rotations and substitutions will depend.

#4: Can Getafe make it to the Champions League?

Getafe would be desperate to get to the UEFA Champions League.

Getafe were surprisingly good in the last two La Liga seasons. They were promoted to the Spanish top-flight in 2017/18 and immediately finished 8th and 5th in their first two La Liga seasons following their promotion. However, their exploits have somehow escaped the attention of the world.

This season, however, they firmly established themselves in the public eye when they convincingly eliminated last year's Champions League semifinalists Ajax from the Europa League.

In the La Liga too, Getafe have been excellent. They sit joint fifth, level on points with 4th-placed Real Sociedad.

Getafe are an extremely well-managed side, set in two solid banks of four while the forwards stay up to hound the opposition. The Madrid-based side also have the joint most clean sheets in La Liga this season. So it's pretty clear that a solid defence is something that coach Jose Bordalas prioritises.

Quality defenders like Djene and Damian Suarez help Getafe's cause. Up front, they have three experienced forwards in Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez and Jorge Molina who are expertly rotated by Bordalas. The challenge now is to make it to the Champions League and Getafe are not very far from this goal.

Behind 4th-placed Real Sociedad only on goal difference, Getafe will put all their blood, sweat and tears in the final stretch of the 2019-20 La Liga season . If they do make it to the Champions League, it will be the pinnacle of what has been a fabulous journey in recent years.

#3: Is it finally Joao Felix's time to shine?

Joao Felix just started to hit his stride before the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

When Atletico Madrid paid Benfica a whopping € 126 million for the services of Joao Felix, eyebrows were raised. Felix's potential was never in question, though.

After all, he had just won the Golden Boy award in the Portuguese Liga. But the price tag seemed to be excessive and seamed to heap pressure onto a youngster who did not necessarily fit Diego Simeone's system at Atletico Madrid very well.

As the 2019-20 La Liga season progressed, however, the fears seemed to be coming true. Felix struggled for form and fitness, managing only four goals and an assist in 20 La Liga games. But just before the COVID-19 break, Felix looked to have hit form.

For the first time, it seemed as if Felix was playing to his potential, producing great performances in consecutive big games against Sevilla and Liverpool. The question remains, however, whether Felix can continue his goof form after a long break.

#2: Return of the injured stars

Eden Hazard has had a very injury-stricken season but will be raring to go.

Injury returns of key players will also affect the La Liga proceedings. Real Madrid will have both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio back to full fitness.

Hazard would be desperate to prove himself in what has been an injury-stricken season. Asensio, on the other hand, has been out for the entire season so far with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and will be itching to get back on the pitch.

The return of Luis Suarez will be a massive boost for Barcelona as his goals might just decide the La Liga title race. Teams like Valencia and Osasuna will be grateful to have Maxi Gomez and Chimy Avila back respectively.

#1: The La Liga title race

Real Madrid and Barcelona are in a tight La Liga title race..

After two seasons of utter dominance from Barcelona, we finally have an intense La Liga title race.

The Blaugrana currently lead Zinedine Zidane's side by just two points. Both sides know that one bad result and they might be waving their title hopes goodbye. Both the La Liga heavyweights have occupied the top spot multiple times during the season.

Real Madrid reclaimed top place in the 2019-20 La Liga when they beat Barcelona in the Clasico. But a loss to Real Betis in their next game enabled Barcelona to go top just before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the resumption of La Liga games last weekend, both Real Madrid and Barcelona were victorious in their respective first engagements in over three months. Lionel Messi scored to open up a six-goal lead over Karim Benzema in the 2019-20 La Liga scoring charts.

